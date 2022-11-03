Uses Medallia Experience Cloud to collect, monitor and analyse more than 160,000 digital survey responses; car insurance business saw positive resolution increase by 53 percent in less than a year

Medallia, the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Vitality, the health, life, car insurance and investments provider, successfully leveraged its customer experience platform to support its aim to help people live healthy and active lives. The Voice of the Customer Programme supported business decisions, helping Vitality's customers individuals and companies alike to achieve positive health outcomes for themselves and their employees, while also measuring and informing change in the newly launched Vitality car insurance business.

To continue to improve member experiences, Vitality recognised the value of improving the way it collected customer feedback moving from numerous individual feedback responses to a system that can categorise and order feedback making it easier to convert it into real-time business action. By leveraging Medallia Experience Cloud, Vitality was able to collect, analyse and act on customer signals on a single platform, making it more efficient.

With Medallia, Vitality quickly adapted to a self-service approach so that it was able to roll out bespoke dashboards within two days of launching, to immediately put insights into the hands of business decision-makers. This self-service functionality helped democratise customer insights throughout Vitality's life, health, car insurance and investments business, and provided a tool with which managers could improve coaching processes and empower employees across the board to better serve customers and the corporate mission.

As a result, 900 Vitality employees, ranging from executives to customer experience advisors, were able to respond to customer enquiries, proactively reach out to 6,000 customers, and monitor and analyse 160,000 responses to live digital surveys. In Vitality's car insurance business, 'positive resolution' increased by 53 percent in less than 12 months while several key 'ease of business' metrics also saw significant improvement. The success of Vitality's dedicated customer experience team continues to attract industry recognition. Most recently, it won the CX Team of the Year Gold Award at the 2021 CX Awards.

"We're delighted with how Medallia's technology has allowed us to better understand our customers during such a difficult time," said Tammy Lowth, Head of Customer Research and Insight at Vitality. "We are excited to see how the Medallia platform can help us uncover further insights as we continue to focus on supporting members to be healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives."

"Vitality's customer experience programme should serve as a blueprint for all customer-centric organisations, and we are delighted to see Vitality's CX team recognised for their efforts," said Zoë Lambrou, Professional Services Senior Manager at Medallia. "Vitality made a clear and deliberate decision to prioritise the voice of the customer at a time of unprecedented uncertainty, and we're thrilled to have played a part in fostering positive outcomes."

For more information about how Medallia is working with Vitality, visit our site at: https://www.medallia.com/customers/vitality/

About Vitality

Vitality is part of Discovery Limited, a worldwide insurer and investment manager protecting more than 27 million members in over 40 markets worldwide, across Europe, the United States, Australia, South Africa, Canada and China.

Vitality pioneered the 'shared-value' insurance model, a unique approach based on the scientifically proven principles of behavioural economics. Through this model, Vitality helps members take a more active role in managing their own wellness, encouraging them to develop healthy long-term habits that are good for them, good for the company and good for society. The effect is positive for all stakeholders members benefit from better health, financial rewards and additional incentives; employers benefit from healthier, more productive, and more engaged employees; and Vitality benefits from a healthier membership base.

Vitality Ambassadors Jessica Ennis-Hill, Heather Knight, Tracey Neville, Ellie Simmonds, Jos Buttler, Maro Itoje, Joe Root and Jonny Wilkinson are role models who embody the company's values. They use their passion for living a healthy, active lifestyle to motivate others to make positive changes, promoting the message that taking small steps today can dramatically improve wellbeing over the long-term.

In the UK, Vitality operates as three distinct businesses: VitalityHealth, VitalityLife and VitalityCar employing more than 2000 people in London, Bournemouth and Stockport.

About VitalityHealth

VitalityHealth is one of the UK's leading private medical insurers. Through applications of the shared value model to health insurance, VitalityHealth incentivises members to get healthy, motivating better lifestyle choices and rewarding them for doing so. All VitalityHealth members receive Core Cover, giving them access to private GP video consultations within 48 hours and a Full Cover Promise (including full cover for eligible in-patient and day-patient consultant's fees). For more information, visit www.vitality.co.uk/health-insurance/

About VitalityLife

VitalityLife is one of the fastest growing life insurers in the UK, offering award-winning cover to thousands of members. VitalityLife is unique to the UK protection market, with a suite of products including Life Cover, Income Protection Cover, Serious Illness Cover and Business Protection. By recognising people's efforts to look after themselves, VitalityLife offers a more comprehensive set of benefits than traditional insurers, and at highly competitive prices. For more information visit www.vitality.co.uk/life-insurance/

About VitalityCar

VitalityCar extends the Vitality shared value insurance model to the car insurance market incentivising and rewarding people for driving more safely and making choices that are better for the environment. At the heart of VitalityCar sits the Good Driving Programme, enabling drivers to better understand and improve the five key driving behaviours that contribute to half of all road accidents*: harsh acceleration, harsh braking, harsh cornering, distracted driving and speeding.

Department of Transport: Contributory factors to reported road accidents 2020

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

