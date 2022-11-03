Re:NewCell AB: Tricia Carey Joins Renewcell as Chief Commercial Officer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW) Renewcell strengthens its commercial team with the addition of Tricia Carey as Chief Commercial Officer. Mrs. Carey is a seasoned fashion industry executive with more than 25 years of experience promoting more circular and more sustainable materials within fashion. She has also been a catalyst for the industry-wide conversation around the shift to more climate-friendly and resource-efficient materials as a board member at Textile Exchange and Accelerating Circularity. Prior to joining Renewcell, Mrs. Carey held the position of Director of Global Business Development at the leading Austrian fiber producer Lenzing.

"Now is the time for the fashion industry to seriously address the issue of textile and apparel waste. Renewcell provides recycling solutions at scale, and is first to market with a truly circular material, Circulose®, that has the potential to transform an industry that desperately needs it. I am excited to join the energetic and dynamic team at Renewcell as we develop collaborations to accelerate making fashion circular." says Tricia Carey, Renewcell's new Chief Commercial Officer.

With New York City as her base, Mrs. Carey will develop Renewcell's strategic partnerships with major fashion brands eager to make fashion circular at scale.

"I am happy to have Tricia join Renewcell's leadership team. She will bring invaluable marketing experience, a stellar network, and a proven capacity to deliver on ambitious growth objectives. Tricia brings particular value in driving our growth ambitions among North American brands and manufacturers." comments Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell.

About Tricia Carey

Throughout her career, Tricia believes in 'progress over perfection'. As an advocate for innovation and circularity in the textile and apparel industry, she recently joined Renewcell to accelerate the commercial development of Circulose®, making fashion circular. With a vast global network, as well as experience in brand building, and business development, she will be an important partner to close the loop and optimize the benefits of Circulose®.



For more than twenty years, Tricia held various commercial management positions at Lenzing Fibers to establish the TENCEL brand, build mill partners and set retailer specifications. Her roles comprised marketing, Americas business development, and global denim segment expansion including the creation of the Carved in Blue platform and numerous collaborative collections with mills and brands.



Tricia holds a bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising from The Fashion Institute of Technology, as well as certificates in Digital Marketing and Strategy from Cornell University and MIT.



Tricia serves as secretary of Accelerating Circularity, as well as board positions at Transformers Foundation and the Fashion Impact Fund. She was Vice Chair at Textile Exchange from 2014-2018. In 2020 she was nominated as B2B Content Marketer of the Year by Content Marketing Institute, as well as top 100 Denim Legends by WeAr Magazine. In 2019 Tricia was awarded the RIVET 50 for influential denim industry leaders. She has been a speaker at various industry events including the Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network at the United Nations, Transformers, Kingpins Show, Southern Textile Association, Texworld, Premiere Vision, Wear Conference, and more.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman

press@renewcell.com

+46 70 590 32 04

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

