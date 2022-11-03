Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR69 ISIN: US91532B1017 Ticker-Symbol: 5XV0 
München
03.11.22
08:02 Uhr
0,535 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPHEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPHEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,52015:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UPHEALTH
UPHEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UPHEALTH INC0,5350,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.