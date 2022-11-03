Bruush Oral Care Inc.: Brüush Appoints New Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Mark Humphrey will focus on expanding Brüush's distribution footprint into new channels

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, has appointed Mark Humphrey to the key role of Vice President - Sales & Business Development, the company announced today. Mr. Humphrey will help Brüush drive sales growth, with a particular focus on expanding the brand's distribution footprint into new channels and evaluating strategic partnerships with other companies.

Mr. Humphrey brings over 20 years of experience in leadership positions at high-growth organizations, where he primarily focused on revenue generation. Previously, in senior roles at Tangible Play, Anki, and Rakuten Kobo, Mr. Humphrey established and managed key retail distribution partnerships with major U.S. big box retailers, as well as led expansion into new countries. In his career, Mr. Humphrey has excelled at driving revenue through multiple distribution channels in different markets and directing teams to exceed aggressive sales targets.

"We are thrilled to bring Mark aboard to help us drive sales growth by expanding into new channels," said Aneil Manhas, Founder and CEO of Brüush. "So far, we have been focused on scaling our e-commerce business, but as we grow as a company, we certainly want to pursue more of an omni-channel approach."

"I am thrilled to be joining Brüush at this important juncture in its journey to disrupt the oral care industry," expressed Mark Humphrey. "The company has done a tremendous job building a strong base of raving fans through its e-commerce platform, and I look forward to helping introduce our exceptional line of products to consumers through new channels and continuing to build awareness around our brand."

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. Early next year, we are expanding our line of oral care products to include toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, a whitening pen and an electric toothbrush designed for kids. We are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

