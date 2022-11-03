DJ SWEF: Holdings in Company

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Holdings in Company 03-Nov-2022 / 14:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B79WC100

Issuer Name

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.030000 0.000000 5.030000 20033995 or reached Position of previous 4.890000 0.000000 4.890000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00B79WC100 0 20033995 0.000000 5.030000 Sub Total 8.A 20033995 5.030000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold FIL Limited FIL Limited 4.920000 4.920000% FIL Limited FIL Holdings 4.920000 4.920000% (UK) Limited FIL Limited FIL Investments 4.920000 4.920000% International FIL Limited FIL Limited 0.100000 0.100000% FIL Asia FIL Limited Holdings Pte 0.100000 0.100000% Limited FIL Investment FIL Limited Management 0.100000 0.100000% (Singapore) Limited FIL Limited FIL Limited 0.010000 0.010000% FIL Asia FIL Limited Holdings Pte 0.010000 0.010000% Limited FIL Investment FIL Limited Management (Hong 0.010000 0.010000% Kong) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-Oct-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland

