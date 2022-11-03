Data Center Accelerator Market Worth $64.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Accelerator market size is estimated to be USD 21.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 64.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Key factors propelling the market growth include rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, growth of the cloud-based service market, growing usage of deep learning technologies in big data analytics, and increasing adoption of data center accelerators in enterprises.





HPC Data Center segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2022 - 2027.

HPC is used to solve complex, performance-intensive problems-and organizations are increasingly moving HPC workloads to the cloud. HPC in the cloud is changing the economics of product development and research because it requires fewer prototypes, accelerates testing, and decreases time to market. Hence, HPC Data Centers will witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period.

Public Cloud Inference to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The growing presence of the public cloud drives the demand for data center accelerators, owing to which key players are continuously focusing on cloud data center applications and also updating their product portfolio in a similar context. Hence, public cloud inference is expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

ASIC processor type is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The data center accelerator market for the ASIC segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of ASICs for accelerating enterprise workloads. With the exponential data growth, data center operators have to balance the need for performance at scale and operational efficiencies. Thus, data center operators widely adopt Intel Xeon Scalable processors to support data-intensive performance requirements.

Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 - 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the data center accelerator market in terms of value in 2027 and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth and demand for data centers in China due to the factor that the organizations in the country seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses has led to a contributory factor behind the growth of the data center accelerator market in the Asia Pacific region. Another factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region is the increasing investments by the Chinese Government to stimulate technological development has instigated the adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

A few of the key players in the Data Center Accelerator market are Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Micron Technology, Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Google (US), IBM Corporation (US), Marvell (US), Achronix Semicondictor Corporation (US), Dell Inc. (US), Graphcore (UK), Huawei Technologies (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Wave Computing (US), SambaNova Systems, Inc. (US), Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Lattice Semiconductor (Oregon), Enflame Technology (China), Microchip Technology Inc. (Arizona), LeapMind Inc. (Japan), QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Semptian (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US).

