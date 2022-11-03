San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - California-based non-profit organization Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS) announces the launch of its real estate donation division 'Giving Property'. The organization assists thousands of nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Canada increase their fundraising and acquire new contributors through donation programs. The newly announced real estate donation division intends to assist people in donating their properties to nonprofits of their choice by making the process simple and convenient.

CARS's Giving Property division accepts all types of real estate donations including estates, land, houses, vacation cottages, farms, rental property buildings, commercial real estate, etc. The organization assists the donors through each stage and the entire process is completed within thirty days. Once the property information is submitted, CARS reviews the scenario and understands the details about the property within one day. After that, it reviews the valuation, lines, condition, and closing costs, then finalizes the donation purchase contract within three days. CARS identifies the best sale method before taking the property to the auction and the nonprofit-buyer purchase contract may be signed in as little as fourteen days. After that, it records the deed and sends IRS forms and appraisals to nonprofits. The whole process usually takes no more than 30 days in total.

"Our mission is to provide innovative fundraising and support services for our nonprofit and public media partners. We achieve this through turn-key donation programs, including vehicle and real estate donations. Throughout the donation process, we treat every donor with respect and gratitude. We create sustainable revenue streams for our partners, generating millions of dollars to support their vital causes along with CARS 'On-the-Go' transport program," says Howard Pearl, CEO of CARS.

CARS accepts properties even if the owner owes back taxes, has a mortgage balance or has deferred maintenance. Once the property is sold, the organization pays off all loans, liens and commissions owed.

The donation supports property owners with substantial tax benefits equal to the appraised value of the donated property. The tax benefits may be carried forward for up to five years.

"We respect every donor's wish to give to the nonprofit of their choice. We strive to provide fundraising programs and innovative solutions for community-driven organizations and nonprofits. Even if the situation of the donors is unique or even complicated, we can make the process of donating their property to the nonprofit of their choice simple," says Justin Ruffier, Senior marketing officer at CARS.

CARS is a nationally recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps thousands of nonprofits increase their revenue and acquire new supporters through vehicle and real estate donation programs. The organization specializes in quality donor support services and customized marketing materials, ensuring successful fundraising programs for its partners.

Media Contact:

Name: Heidi Artiga

Title: VP of Real-Estate and Corporate Partnership Programs

Email: heidia@careasy.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142985