Proxima Media: Ryan Kavanaugh's The Quad Announces Greenlight of "Miles Ryder" an Action Feature Starring King Bach, and Taps Greg Russo To Write

As its third film under the Quad Shingle, 'Miles Ryder' follows The Quad formula which is focused on lower budget films which star a top "influencer".

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / On the heels of completing Skill House, The Quad alongside Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, and his production shingle Bach Enterprises today announced July 10th as their official start date for their next project MILES RYDER PART ONE. Described as a JOHN WICK meets NOBODY style action thriller, Miles Ryder is an everyday man, who is forced to confront his mysterious and violent past, which he has long kept secret. After a brutal attack threatens to expose him and his hidden past, RYDER's hidden combat talent and almost supernatural fighting abilities are put to the test as he attempts to save his family and potentially the world from a dark force with a nefarious motive.

Greg Russo (Mortal Kombat, Space Invaders, Saint's Row) wrote the screenplay and is continuing to work on the project with the team. The character is based on a short that Bachelor wrote, directed, and starred in, off of which he and his team worked closely with the Quad and its team to build this exciting and edge of your seat action film, as the first in a franchise.

Ryan Kavanaugh, Amy Kim, and Jaime Burke will be producing from the Quad alongside Andrew Bachelor, Christina Bachelor, and Gary Glushon will produce via Bach Enterprises. Jason Barhydt and Matt Weaver will also be executive producing.

A Director is expected to be announced shortly. The project is being fully financed by the Quad.

King Bach first entered the scene as Vine's most followed social media user on their platform, with over 11 million followers. Bachelor parlayed his Vine success into major followings on platforms including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, with near 23M followers on the latter alone. He has starred in movies such as HOLIDATE, THE BABYSITTER, TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE, NATIONAL CHAMPIONS, VACATION FRIENDS and FIFTY SHADES OF BLACK. His TV appearances include Showtime's "House of Lies", "The Mindy Project", "Key & Peele" and Adult Swim's "Black Jesus".

In additional to MORTAL KOMBAT, Russo recently adapted SPACE INVADERS for New Line and Warner Bros as well as SAINT'S ROW for director F. Gary Gray.

Russo is repped by Verve, Lit Entertainment and attorney Jeff Frankel. Bachelor is repped by UTA, Bach Enterprises and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Kavanaugh stated "I couldn't be more excited to work with such a talented young man with such a unique skill set that not only spans genres and generations but straddles the world of influencer and actor. "Within one minute of watching the original short Bach and his team made I was hooked. While in the vein of John Wick with the dry comedic undertone of Nobody it also has a throwback feel to a wide berth of action films, we grew up on from Enter the Dragon to Dirty Harry with a bit a Dr. Strange sprinkled on top".

"Ryan and his team at Proxima immediately saw and understood my vision for this character I created and the movie I hope to make. I'm excited to have Greg on board writing and look forward to delivering a new iconic character and franchise to the world," said Bachelor.

About Proxima Media and Ryan Kavanaugh

Founder of Proxima Media, the controlling shareholder of Triller, Ryan Kavanaugh, is one of the most accomplished, prolific, and honored executives in entertainment industry history. Using an intelligent model of film finance, he was dubbed the creator of "Moneyball for movies." He produced, distributed, and/or structured financing for more than 200 films, generating more than $20 billion in worldwide box office revenue and earning 60 Oscar nominations. He is the 25th highest-grossing film producer of all time. His productions include Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Mama Mia! Kavanaugh and Proxima pioneered an innovative finance deal for post-bankruptcy Marvel, making the studio and finance structure that led to Marvel Cinematic Universe. He built the SVOD (streaming) category with Netflix, which boosted that company's market capitalization from $2 to $10 billion. Kavanaugh is the co-founder of Triller, one of the three fastest-growing social media apps. He recently led the acquisition, merger, and re-launch of the social media and music app.

He also created the powerhouse television company, now known as Critical Content, producing hit shows like Catfish on MTV and Limitless on CBS, which he sold for $200M. The company had 40 television series across 19 networks before its sale. Kavanaugh has earned several achievements and awards, from Variety's Producer of the Year Award to The Hollywood Reporter's Leadership Award, from Fortune's 40 Under 40 Most Influential People in Business to Forbes' Fortune 400, Billion-Dollar Producer by the Daily Variety and the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Vanity Fair. Proxima and Kavanaugh are repped by Neil Sacker.

Given his passion for animals, Kavanaugh is also active in the pet food brand Dog for Dog, which donates dog food to local and national shelters for each product purchased to save dogs from being euthanized. He also served on the boards of several charitable foundations, including the Sheriff's Youth Foundation and Cedars-Sinai's Board of Governors, and served as the Chairman of Art of Elysian for

almost eight years, amongst others.

ABOUT THE QUAD

The Quad is a partnership between Ryan Kavanaugh and Lifeboat productions, which specializes in feature-length films focused on horror, thriller, American comedies, and love stories. Their annual slate consists of 3-5 films and will have a self-funded budget of $3M - $12M per picture. The Quad will utilize Kavanaugh's deep relationships with the top influencers and surround them with world-renowned actors and directors. The Quad has already secured deals with top talent, including Charlie D'Amelio, Bryce Hall, King Bach and others.

The Quad has its next four movies slated back-to-back on the heels of wrapping SKILL HOUSE over the next 12 months.

The Quad is currently in post-production on SKILL HOUSE, the first installment in the R-rated horror film franchise starring social media phenomenon and TikTok star Bryce Hall, in co-production with global hip hop icon Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television. The film stars Hall alongside veteran actors Neal McDonough ( Yellowstone, The Arrow, The Flash) and Leah Pipes ( The Originals , SORORITY ROW).

Pre-production is underway from The Quad for the highly anticipated Charli D'Amelio supernatural thriller HOME SCHOOL, written by Casey Giltner. SVP of Production at Proxima, Daniel Herther, who shepherded the development of Home School, and will be producing alongside Kavanaugh, Barhydt, Burke, and Kim with Kavanaugh's partner Bobby Sarnevesht. Marc, Heidi, and Dixie D'Amelio will serve as executive producers.

About Lifeboat Productions

Amy Kim and Jaime Burke are award-winning producers with over 20 years of diverse experience. They have produced original content for all the leading streamers and studios with their most recent credits, including the Apple+ series Surfside Girls and Amazon's Undone . Kim got her producing starts with the Academy Award Winning short film, WEST BANK STORY, while Burke worked for 20th Century Fox and produced indie features prior to forming Lifeboat Productions. Lifeboat will continue to produce its slate of projects as well as collaborate with current and future partners in addition to The Quad.

About Matt Weaver

Matthew Weaver will be producing projects for the company. Previously Weaver and Kavanaugh produced the Grammy-nominated documentary, I'LL SLEEP WHEN IM DEAD, about Steve Aoki for Netflix. They also produced the documentary THE FIRST MONDAY IN MAY, about the Met Ball that was produced in conjunction with Anna Wintour for Magnolia Pictures. Kavanaugh was also a producer on the Tony Nominated Broadway Musical ROCK OF AGES, on which Weaver was the Lead Producer and General Partner on.

Media Contact

Michelle Vieyra

(202) 415-7714

michelle@jiveprdigital.com

www.jiveprdigital.com

SOURCE: Proxima Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723797/Ryan-Kavanaughs-The-Quad-Announces-Greenlight-of-Miles-Ryder-an-Action-Feature-Starring-King-Bach-and-Taps-Greg-Russo-To-Write