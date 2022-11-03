Middle East Media Research Institute: Listen To Research On The MEMRI Website - Audio Versions Of All Reports Have Reached 1.5 Million Impressions, Are Available To Listen To Now

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / The audio feature on the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) website, launched as part of its website redesign in 2020, that allows users to listen to each new MEMRI report now has reached over 1.5 million impressions. Reports have also been listened to almost 40,000 times with nearly 10,000 unique listeners.

This embedded audio from BeyondWords offers users the option to listen to the audio versions of MEMRI reports - similar to podcasts - while driving or otherwise engaged, offering a user-friendly listening experience. The embedded audio player appears at the top of each report and you can listen by clicking on the button next to "Listen to this article."

You can also listen to the audio versions of reports by subscribing to the MEMRI Weekly email list, which now includes the audio link for each report from the week. Subscribe today to receive emails of MEMRI research on subjects of your choosing.

This audio option is part of MEMRI's overall new website that gives visitors an optimally responsive experience across all devices - desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. Overhauled and streamlined, the new website makes it faster and easier than ever for users to access MEMRI content and customize its delivery for their needs.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

