Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Bulut BAGCI, the President of World Tourism Forum Institute, delivered the 'Leader on Tourism for 2022' award to Mr. Sebastian Borget in Paris.

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox is a metaverse game platform that exists as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and heroes collide to make magic. The decentralized virtual world has partnered with major IPs and brands from around the globe.





Bulut BAGCI - President of World Tourism Forum Institute / Sebastian Borget - COO of The Sandbox game metaverse

Bulut Bagci of World Tourism Forum Institute said, "We delivered this award to the Heads of States from 2015 to 2021 and this year with our executive board we decided to deliver it to a private sector figure. The Sandbox game is one of the game changers in the open metaverse and we desire that all tourism industries must be part of this metaverse ecosystem. Sebastian and his team are making huge efforts to reinvigorate the industry. As WTFI, we are always standing with the new technologies and ready to support them."

Contact: Hanni Tran

E-mail: hanni.tran@worldtourismforum.net

