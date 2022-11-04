Anzeige
Freitag, 04.11.2022
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
WKN: A3C9SY ISIN: CA77637H1010 Ticker-Symbol: 5VHA 
Frankfurt
03.11.22
20:57 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2022 | 01:08
66 Leser
RooGold Inc.: RooGold Closes Property Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) - RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer").

Further to its September 30, 2021 news release, RooGold is pleased to announce, with Australian regulatory clearance obtained, the final closing of the definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC") in which RooGold has effectively acquired a 100% interest in APMC's Trilby and Lorne properties ("Properties") in New South Wales (NSW) Australia. The Issuer issued four million (4,000,000) common shares (the "Purchase Shares") to the shareholders ("Shareholders") of APMC in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of APMC with the Properties held in APMC's wholly owned Australian subsidiary. The Purchase Shares have now been released from escrow subject to voluntary undertakings as to when such Purchase Shares may be traded.

About RooGold Inc.
ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:
Ryan Bilodeau
(416) 910-1440
info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, therecan be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subjectto risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723910/RooGold-Closes-Property-Acquisition

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
