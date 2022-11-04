Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Positioniert an der Milliardenschnittstelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12FFH ISIN: US5128161099 Ticker-Symbol: 6LA 
Tradegate
01.11.22
09:31 Uhr
94,00 Euro
+2,00
+2,17 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,5092,0013:02
91,5092,0012:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2022 | 11:04
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Results

Three Month Results

  • Net revenue was $527.4 million
  • Net income was $146.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $251.2 million

Nine Month Results

  • Net revenue was $1.50 billion
  • Net income was $372.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $685.8 million

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (the "Company" or "Lamar") (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces the Company's operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"With acquisition-adjusted revenue growth at 6%, we were encouraged by our third-quarter revenue performance, particularly in light of the uncertain economic environment," Lamar chief executive Sean Reilly said. "We expect our expense growth to continue to normalize in the fourth quarter and into 2023, and based on current pacings, we are tracking to the top of our previously provided guidance range for full-year diluted AFFO per share."

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net revenue increased 10.6%
  • Operating income increased 35.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.9%
  • Diluted AFFO per share increased 6.8%

Third Quarter Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $527.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 versus $476.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 10.6% increase. Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $47.7 million to $181.0 million as compared to $133.3 million for the same period in 2021. Lamar recognized net income of $146.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to net income of $106.8 million for same period in 2021, an increase of $39.4 million. Net income per diluted share was $1.44 and $1.05 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $251.2 million versus $230.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.9%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $224.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 versus $203.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $21.5 million. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 was $176.0 million as compared to $173.7 million for the same period in 2021, a 1.3% increase.

For the third quarter of 2022, funds from operations, or FFO, was $207.9 million versus $187.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 10.8%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the third quarter of 2022 was $206.4 million compared to $192.5 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 7.2%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 6.8% to $2.03 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $1.90 for the same period in 2021.

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 6.0% over acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2021. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 increased 5.7% as compared to acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2021 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2022 period. See "Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results", which provides reconciliations to GAAP for acquisition-adjusted measures.

Nine Month Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $1.50 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 versus $1.29 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a 15.8% increase. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $96.7 million to $467.9 million as compared to $371.2 million for the same period in 2021. Lamar recognized net income of $372.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to net income of $264.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $107.8 million. Net income per diluted share was $3.66 and $2.61 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $685.8 million versus $596.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 14.9%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $537.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $48.9 million as compared to the same period in 2021. Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $477.0 million as compared to $444.4 million for the same period in 2021, a 7.3% increase.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, funds from operations, or FFO, was $561.8 million versus $459.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 22.2%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $555.2 million compared to $487.1 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 14.0%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 13.5% to $5.46 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $4.81 for the same period in 2021.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, Lamar had $857.3 million in total liquidity that consisted of $738.7 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility, $39.2 million under its Accounts Receivable Securitization Program and $79.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. There were no borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility and $200.0 million outstanding under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program as of the same date.

Recent Developments

Subsequent to September 30, 2022, Lamar paid down $75.0 million of its outstanding balances under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program. Currently, there is $125.0 million in balances outstanding under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program and our revolving credit facility remains undrawn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) our significant indebtedness; (2) the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; (3) the state of the economy and financial markets generally, including inflationary pressures and the effect of the broader economy on the demand for advertising; (4) the continued popularity of outdoor advertising as an advertising medium; (5) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding for operations, debt refinancing or acquisitions; (6) our ability to continue to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and maintain our status as a REIT; (7) the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments; (8) the integration of companies and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings or operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions; (9) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (10) changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws; (11) our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates; (12) our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy; and (13) the market for our Class A common stock. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following measures that are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"): adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow, funds from operations ("FFO"), adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense. Our management reviews our performance by focusing on these key performance indicators not prepared in conformity with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP performance indicators are meaningful supplemental measures of our operating performance and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures are determined as follows:

  • We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and investments, equity in earnings (loss) of investees, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposition of assets, transactions expenses and investments and capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
  • Free cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest, net of interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs, current taxes, preferred stock dividends and total capital expenditures.
  • We use the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition of FFO, which is defined as net income before gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate assets and investments and real estate related depreciation and amortization and including adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.
  • We define AFFO as FFO before (i) straight-line revenue and expense; (ii) capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) non-cash portion of tax provision; (v) non-real estate related depreciation and amortization; (vi) amortization of deferred financing costs; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) transaction expenses; (ix) non-recurring infrequent or unusual losses (gains); (x) less maintenance capital expenditures; and (xi) an adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.
  • Diluted AFFO per share is defined as AFFO divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Outdoor operating income is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, stock-based compensation, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, transaction expenses, depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposition of assets.
  • Acquisition-adjusted results adjusts our net revenue, direct and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expense and EBITDA for the prior period by adding to, or subtracting from, the corresponding revenue or expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of these assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period. In calculating acquisition-adjusted results, therefore, we include revenue and expenses generated by assets that we did not own in the prior period but acquired in the current period. We refer to the amount of pre-acquisition revenue and expense generated by or subtracted from the acquired assets during the prior period that corresponds with the current period in which we owned the assets (to the extent within the period to which this report relates) as "acquisition-adjusted results".
  • Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense adjusts our total operating expense to remove the impact of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, transaction expenses, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, and loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments. The prior period is also adjusted to include the expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of such assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are not intended to replace other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and, therefore, these measures should not be considered indicative of cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are presented as we believe each is a useful indicator of our current operating performance. Specifically, we believe that these metrics are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because (1) each is a key measure used by our management team for purposes of decision making and for evaluating our core operating results; (2) adjusted EBITDA is widely used in the industry to measure operating performance as it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, which may vary significantly among companies, depending upon accounting methods and useful lives, particularly where acquisitions and non-operating factors are involved; (3) adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense each provides investors with a meaningful measure for evaluating our period-over-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature and reflect the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs; (4) acquisition-adjusted results is a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, which reflects our core performance and organic growth (if any) during the period in which the assets were owned and managed by us; (5) free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to service debt and generate cash for acquisitions and other strategic investments; (6) outdoor operating income provides investors a measurement of our core results without the impact of fluctuations in stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and corporate expenses; and (7) each of our Non-GAAP measures provides investors with a measure for comparing our results of operations to those of other companies.

Our measurement of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense may not, however, be fully comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures have been included herein.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company's operating results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. central time. Instructions for the conference call and Webcast are provided below:

Conference Call

All Callers:1-203-518-9895 or 1-800-420-1271
Passcode:63104
  
Live Webcast:www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
  
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
 Available through Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
  
Company Contact:Buster Kantrow
 Director of Investor Relations
 (225) 926-1000
 bkantrow@lamar.com

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,300 displays.

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net revenues$527,390  $476,894  $1,496,630  $1,292,827 
Operating expenses (income)       
Direct advertising expenses 169,740   147,310   493,926   419,873 
General and administrative expenses 84,212   80,245   250,185   223,514 
Corporate expenses 22,242   18,653   66,715   52,806 
Stock-based compensation 5,108   13,076   14,331   22,540 
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (772)     (463)  (900)
Transaction expenses 93      3,769    
Depreciation and amortization 65,833   84,300   202,210   205,671 
Gain on disposition of assets (53)  (26)  (1,990)  (1,922)
Total operating expense 346,403   343,558   1,028,683   921,582 
Operating income 180,987   133,336   467,947   371,245 
Other expense (income)       
Loss on extinguishment of debt          21,604 
Interest income (248)  (198)  (742)  (554)
Interest expense 33,545   26,125   89,824   80,638 
Equity in earnings of investee (1,554)  (1,141)  (2,655)  (1,141)
  31,743   24,786   86,427   100,547 
Income before income tax expense 149,244   108,550   381,520   270,698 
Income tax expense 3,056   1,712   8,976   5,922 
Net income 146,188   106,838   372,544   264,776 
Preferred stock dividends 91   91   273   273 
Net income applicable to common stock$146,097  $106,747  $372,271  $264,503 
Earnings per share:       
Basic earnings per share$1.44  $1.05  $3.67  $2.62 
Diluted earnings per share$1.44  $1.05  $3.66  $2.61 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 101,580,997   101,195,158   101,469,918   101,097,124 
Diluted 101,685,965   101,401,754   101,599,157   101,298,444 
OTHER DATA       
Free Cash Flow Computation:       
Adjusted EBITDA$251,196  $230,686  $685,804  $596,634 
Interest, net (31,720)  (24,484)  (84,555)  (75,679)
Current tax expense (2,417)  (2,277)  (7,125)  (4,744)
Preferred stock dividends (91)  (91)  (273)  (273)
Total capital expenditures (41,006)  (30,097)  (116,808)  (71,513)
Free cash flow$175,962  $173,737  $477,043  $444,425 
                


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA
(IN THOUSANDS)

 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Selected Balance Sheet Data:   
Cash and cash equivalents$79,355  $99,788 
Working capital deficit$(238,808) $(274,358)
Total assets$6,278,519  $6,047,494 
Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities)$3,216,285  $3,013,595 
Total stockholders' equity$1,274,285  $1,217,089 


 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
Selected Cash Flow Data:       
Cash flows provided by operating activities$224,475 $202,977 $537,105 $488,234
Cash flows used in investing activities$94,086 $138,568 $402,464 $203,238
Cash flows used in financing activities$142,559 $45,496 $154,842 $319,139


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:       
Cash flows provided by operating activities$224,475  $202,977  $537,105  $488,234 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,237)  2,413   59,581   31,588 
Total capital expenditures (41,006)  (30,097)  (116,808)  (71,513)
Preferred stock dividends (91)  (91)  (273)  (273)
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (772)     (463)  (900)
Transaction expenses 93      3,769    
Other (1,500)  (1,465)  (5,868)  (2,711)
Free cash flow$175,962  $173,737  $477,043  $444,425 
        
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:       
Net income$146,188  $106,838  $372,544  $264,776 
Loss on extinguishment of debt          21,604 
Interest income (248)  (198)  (742)  (554)
Interest expense 33,545   26,125   89,824   80,638 
Equity in earnings of investee (1,554)  (1,141)  (2,655)  (1,141)
Income tax expense 3,056   1,712   8,976   5,922 
Operating income 180,987   133,336   467,947   371,245 
Stock-based compensation 5,108   13,076   14,331   22,540 
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (772)     (463)  (900)
Transaction expenses 93      3,769    
Depreciation and amortization 65,833   84,300   202,210   205,671 
Gain on disposition of assets (53)  (26)  (1,990)  (1,922)
Adjusted EBITDA$251,196  $230,686  $685,804  $596,634 
        
Capital expenditure detail by category:       
Billboards - traditional$12,165  $5,706  $30,388  $13,077 
Billboards - digital 19,218   15,140   61,172   37,841 
Logo 3,636   2,898   9,639   7,465 
Transit 817   564   3,021   1,774 
Land and buildings 2,467   2,871   5,102   5,233 
Operating equipment 2,703   2,918   7,486   6,123 
Total capital expenditures$41,006  $30,097  $116,808  $71,513 
                


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022  2021 %
Change		  2022  2021 %
Change
Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results(a):           
Net revenue$527,390 $476,894 10.6% $1,496,630 $1,292,827 15.8%
Acquisitions and divestitures   20,663      46,925  
Acquisition-adjusted net revenue$527,390 $497,557 6.0% $1,496,630 $1,339,752 11.7%
Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses$253,952 $227,555 11.6% $744,111 $643,387 15.7%
Acquisitions and divestitures   13,718      32,834  
Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and G&A expenses$253,952 $241,273 5.3% $744,111 $676,221 10.0%
Outdoor operating income$273,438 $249,339 9.7% $752,519 $649,440 15.9%
Acquisition and divestitures   6,945      14,091  
Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income$273,438 $256,284 6.7% $752,519 $663,531 13.4%
Reported corporate expense$22,242 $18,653 19.2% $66,715 $52,806 26.3%
Acquisitions and divestitures           
Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses$22,242 $18,653 19.2% $66,715 $52,806 26.3%
Adjusted EBITDA$251,196 $230,686 8.9% $685,804 $596,634 14.9%
Acquisitions and divestitures   6,945      14,091  
Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA$251,196 $237,631 5.7% $685,804 $610,725 12.3%
                  

(a) Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2021 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021  %
Change		  2022   2021  %
Change
Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor Operating Income:           
Net income$146,188  $106,838  36.8% $372,544  $264,776  40.7%
Loss on extinguishment of debt            21,604   
Interest expense, net 33,297   25,927     89,082   80,084   
Equity in earnings of investee (1,554)  (1,141)    (2,655)  (1,141)  
Income tax expense 3,056   1,712     8,976   5,922   
Operating income 180,987   133,336  35.7%  467,947   371,245  26.0%
Corporate expenses 22,242   18,653     66,715   52,806   
Stock-based compensation 5,108   13,076     14,331   22,540   
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (772)       (463)  (900)  
Transaction expenses 93        3,769      
Depreciation and amortization 65,833   84,300     202,210   205,671   
Gain on disposition of assets (53)  (26)    (1,990)  (1,922)  
Outdoor operating income$273,438  $249,339  9.7% $752,519  $649,440  15.9%
                      

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021  %
Change		  2022   2021  %
Change
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense:           
Total operating expense$346,403  $343,558  0.8% $1,028,683  $921,582  11.6%
Gain on disposition of assets 53   26     1,990   1,922   
Depreciation and amortization (65,833)  (84,300)    (202,210)  (205,671)  
Transaction expenses (93)       (3,769)     
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 772        463   900   
Stock-based compensation (5,108)  (13,076)    (14,331)  (22,540)  
Acquisitions and divestitures    13,718        32,834   
Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense$276,194  $259,926  6.3% $810,826  $729,027  11.2%
                      


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Adjusted Funds from Operations:       
Net income$146,188  $106,838  $372,544  $264,776 
Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 63,089   81,580   193,164   197,395 
Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax (10)  83   (1,783)  (1,712)
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (1,364)  (903)  (2,135)  (618)
Funds from operations$207,903  $187,598  $561,790  $459,841 
Straight-line expense 741   466   2,884   2,195 
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (772)     (463)  (900)
Stock-based compensation expense 5,108   13,076   14,331   22,540 
Non-cash portion of tax provision 639   (565)  1,851   1,178 
Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization 2,743   2,720   9,046   8,276 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,577   1,443   4,527   4,405 
Loss on extinguishment of debt          21,604 
Transaction expenses 93      3,769    
Capitalized expenditures-maintenance (13,008)  (13,094)  (44,681)  (32,697)
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest 1,364   903   2,135   618 
Adjusted funds from operations$206,388  $192,547  $555,189  $487,060 
Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 101,685,965   101,401,754   101,599,157   101,298,444 
Diluted AFFO per share$2.03  $1.90  $5.46  $4.81 
                

LAMAR ADVERTISING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.