Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2022 on November 10th, 2022 aftermarket.

Planet 13 will host a conference call on November 10th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 10th, 2022 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International 973-528-0011 Access Code: 838220

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331 Reference Number: 46896

(Available for 2 weeks)

Listen to webcast: Link

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which won a lottery for a Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723912/Planet-13-Announces-Release-Date-of-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

