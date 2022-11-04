HEINEKEN ANNOUNCED AS TITLE RACE PARTNER FOR THE FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023

- The world's most anticipated F1 race can now be announced as the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023

- A combination of F1, Las Vegas and Heineken is the perfect trinity for entertainment on a race weekend

- The announcement comes the day before the Las Vegas Grand Prix's Launch Party, featuring exciting fan activations and events including a live car run on the Las Vegas Strip with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams

- Heineken Silver, one of the most anticipated company innovations, will be coming to the US in early 2023

- Heineken has promoted responsible drinking with the help of high-profile motorsport partnerships since entering F1 in 2016

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most anticipated F1 race, next year's clash in Las Vegas, has today been officially announced as the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023. This event will be the first ever Saturday F1 race, taking place at night on an epic street circuit, on 18thNovember 2023.





As a global partner of Formula 1, Heineken has a rich history in celebrating and amplifying some of the biggest global moments in the sport. This combination of F1, Las Vegas and Heineken is the perfect trinity for world class entertainment and exceptional fan experiences.

Maggie Timoney, CEO of HEINEKEN USA, said: "The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is the perfect culmination of our successful global partnership with F1 that has brought groundbreaking events to the tracks of Austin and Miami in the US. We are so excited to pair the most anticipated F1 race with our most anticipated innovation - Heineken Silver.

"Next year will be an extraordinary event which we are so thrilled to be part of."

The announcement comes the day before the Las Vegas Grand Prix's launch party, featuring a public fan zone with activations such as the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more, as well as a live car run on the Las Vegas Strip with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams - all in celebration of the countdown to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023.

Since entering motorsport in 2016, Heineken has been committed to real change around attitudes towards drink driving and re-launched their "When You Drive, Never Drink" campaign back in May. Heineken has always advocated responsible consumption, with global motorsport partnerships now providing an effective platform to destigmatize responsible drinking. On top of this, Heineken has committed to investing 10%+ of all media budget to supporting these programmes.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Heineken International, said: "We're excited to be title partner of the most anticipated race of the 2023 season. The track takes in the sights of the iconic Las Vegas strip and promises to deliver an exceptional fan experience. With Heineken serving up entertainment in the entertainment capital of the world, the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will be so much more than a race. The countdown to 18th November 2023 begins!"

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of FORMULA 1, said: "We can't wait to see the spectacle at the Las Vegas Grand Prix next November, and adding Heineken as the title sponsor for the race takes it to the next level. Heineken has become a huge part of the F1 family, providing exciting and engaging entertainment opportunities for our global fanbase, both at track and at home, and we can't wait to see what they bring to the iconic Las Vegas Strip."

Renee Wilm, CEO of FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, said: "We are thrilled to be able to expand on F1's existing partnership with a world-class global brand like Heineken. With their deep knowledge of hospitality and the Formula 1 brand, it was a natural fit to partner with them to create the ultimate fan experience in a town as vibrant and eclectic as Las Vegas and ensure that the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX will be the must-see sporting event of 2023."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938199/LVGP_Heineken_Silver.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heineken-announced-as-title-race-partner-for-the-formula-1-las-vegas-grand-prix-2023-301668834.html