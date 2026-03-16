Trinity, a global leader in technology-enabled commercialization solutions for the life sciences industry, is sponsoring the Best Health Equity Innovation category at the 2026 Prix Galien UK Awards, one of the most prestigious global honors recognizing excellence in biopharmaceutical research and innovation.

The awards ceremony will take place June 11, 2026, at the Natural History Museum in London, bringing together leading scientists, healthcare innovators, policymakers and industry executives to celebrate advances that improve human health worldwide.

As sponsor of the Health Equity Innovation award, Trinity is encouraging organizations across the life sciences ecosystem to submit nominations recognizing initiatives that expand access to medical innovation and address disparities in healthcare outcomes.

"Scientific innovation has the power to transform patient outcomes, but its full impact is only realized when those advances are accessible to the populations who need them most," said Monica Martin de Bustamante, President of Advisory at Trinity. "We are proud to support the Prix Galien UK Awards and help spotlight the organizations working to advance health equity through research, technology and policy."

The Best Health Equity Innovation category recognizes initiatives that improve equitable access to healthcare or deepen understanding of disparities in health outcomes. Submissions may include:

Investment in R&D focused on diseases disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations, such as sickle cell disease or other conditions with significant health disparities

focused on diseases disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations, such as sickle cell disease or other conditions with significant health disparities Innovative approaches to improving access to scientific breakthroughs, including inclusive clinical trial design, patient support programs, and novel recruitment or trial siting strategies

to scientific breakthroughs, including inclusive clinical trial design, patient support programs, and novel recruitment or trial siting strategies Policy and system-level initiatives that strengthen health systems, support underserved populations, or advance equitable frameworks for evaluating medical innovation

Entries will be evaluated on criteria including commitment to equity, clinical utility, contribution to scientific knowledge, and measurable impact on improving patient outcomes and access to care.

Often described as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for biopharmaceutical research, the Prix Galien Awards have recognized some of the most important breakthroughs in medicine since their founding in 1970.

Nominations for the 2026 Prix Galien UK Awards are now open and must be submitted by April 15, 2026.

Organizations interested in submitting an application can learn more and apply at: https://www.galienfoundation.org/PGUK-submissions

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey-from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

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Contacts:

Richard Lorenzen, rlorenzen@fifthavenuebrands.com