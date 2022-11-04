Anzeige
Freitag, 04.11.2022
WKN: 893677 ISIN: US28225C8064 Ticker-Symbol: EGCA 
04.11.22
09:07 Uhr
04.11.2022 | 11:41
eGain Corporation: eGain Wins KMWorld Magazine's Readers' Choice Award for 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that its enterprise KM platform, the eGain Knowledge Hub, was selected as the Readers' choice (https://www.kmworld.com/readerschoice) by the magazine's readers and users of KM solutions for customer experience and support.

"There are many other awards and designations bestowed on KM vendors by publications and analyst firms, but this is the one where the winners are chosen by the people who matter most-the end users who use these products and services every day," wrote the editorial staff at the magazine.

A Diamond Sponsor for the upcoming KMWorld Conference (https://www.kmworld.com/Conference/2022) being held in Washington DC, eGain will showcase the capabilities of the eGain Knowledge Hub and discuss cutting-edge use-cases and customer success stories at the event. In addition, CEO Ashu Roy will keynote on the advent of knowledge-powered super-agents in the contact center.

More information

  • KMWorld Conference
    • eGain booth:
      #401, Enterprise Solutions Showcase
      November 7, 5 pm to 6 pm
      November 8 and 9: 8.30 am to 6 pm

    • CEO Keynote
      The Knowledge Hub: Transform Contact Center Agents to Super-Agents
      (https://www.kmworld.com/Conference/2022/program.aspx#15687)Date: November 9, 9:45 am - 10:00 am
      Venue: Capitol Ballroom
  • eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/ (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/)
  • eGain Innovation in 30 Days for KM: https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-software-pilot-risk-free/ (https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-software-pilot-risk-free/)

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com (http://www.eGain.com) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact
Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com (mailto:press@egain.com)
Phone: 408 636 4514


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
