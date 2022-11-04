eGain Corporation: eGain Wins KMWorld Magazine's Readers' Choice Award for 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that its enterprise KM platform, the eGain Knowledge Hub, was selected as the Readers' choice (https://www.kmworld.com/readerschoice) by the magazine's readers and users of KM solutions for customer experience and support.



"There are many other awards and designations bestowed on KM vendors by publications and analyst firms, but this is the one where the winners are chosen by the people who matter most-the end users who use these products and services every day," wrote the editorial staff at the magazine.

A Diamond Sponsor for the upcoming KMWorld Conference (https://www.kmworld.com/Conference/2022) being held in Washington DC, eGain will showcase the capabilities of the eGain Knowledge Hub and discuss cutting-edge use-cases and customer success stories at the event. In addition, CEO Ashu Roy will keynote on the advent of knowledge-powered super-agents in the contact center.

