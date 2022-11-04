First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp Becomes the First Publicly Traded Company to Participate in A Lottery Starting with The Yet-To-Be-Won $1.5 Billion Powerball Jackpot Currently Running

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP (OTC PINK:BITCF) ("the Company") a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and developer of blockchain-powered technologies announced today that through its subsidiary, PowerBULL LLC, BITCF has become the first publicly traded company to invest in a lottery, where most of the winnings will (should there be a significant amount) be distributed pro-rata to all of the BITCF shareholders.

The current Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.5 billion, the second biggest in U.S. history after no one won the 39th straight drawing. The new $1.5 billion prize is actually for winners who opt for an annuity, paid out annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners typically choose cash, which for Saturday's drawing would be $745.9 million. To win the grand prize, a ticket holder must match the numbers on five white balls as well as the red Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing takes place Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. EDT where the winner would have the choice of being paid the $1.5 billion over 29 years or taking home the instant cash prize currently valued at $745.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A sample of some of the potentially winning Powerball lottery numbers we have purchased are:

05 08 28 46 66 POWERBALL 04

25 41 42 54 65 POWERBALL 1 0

02 26 53 55 68 POWERBLL 02

About Powerball Lottery

It's America's Game! Since 1992, POWERBALL® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $27 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Powerball set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee. On August 23, 2021, Powerball launched a new Monday drawing, which expanded the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings to three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on feature called Double Play® was launched that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com. The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69; and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times with the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. NOTE: The Match 5 + Power Play prize is always $2 million. The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less. Players can play their Powerball numbers again in the Double Play drawing for an additional $1 per play. The Double Play drawing is held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Double Play is available for purchase in 13 jurisdictions. Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

About PowerBULL LLC

PowerBULL LLC, the designated lottery pool manager for BITCF, specializes in purchasing Lottery tickets involving the world's largest potential pay-outs which have climbed to over $1,000,000,000 (One Billion US Dollars) on more than one occasion. The average person that buys a ticket or a handful of tickets is disadvantaged compared to the power of a corporation to acquire thousands of tickets from each major lottery event and over time, the odds of winning increase proportionally.

There are lottery pools that provide collective purchasing but there has (to our knowledge) never been a publicly owned corporation that buys tickets for the benefit of all of its shareholders. Our plan is to use any winnings (should there be any) to distribute at least 50% of the winnings pro rata to our shareholders and utilize the balance for additional ticket purchases and other potentially profitable business endeavors that management deems could enrich our shareholders. This may be the first time in history that instead of ending up with a ticket that's worth nothing, acquiring a share of stock through any private or public offering we conduct or out of the stock market (OTC Stock Symbol: BITCF) there is still value in that share even if our purchased tickets yield no payout. The size of the lottery market is staggering with each adult American spending on average $1000 per year on lotteries and this is a worldwide spending habit. First Bitcoin will make the purchase of tickets transparent so that each shareholder can follow the process and perhaps be the first to spot that the company they own shares in -hit the Powerball or other jackpot. People have been playing lotteries for hundreds of years. Today, lotteries are the fastest-growing sector of online gambling and generate billions of dollars in revenue for companies and governments around the world. Despite this tremendous growth, lottery games are plagued with problems. The lack of transparency results in rigged jackpots and large-scale fraud scandals, especially in non-government-controlled lotteries. additionally, the odds of winning a lotto jackpot are not particularly good, and the limitations of the current government and private lotteries are turning away a great number of players as fairness is difficult to demonstrate even for licenses and authorized lotteries. Since the advent of the large-scale lottery, software and protocols to determine lottery winners in the fairest way possible have consistently grown more sophisticated. However, none of the existing solutions has succeeded in addressing the major issues currently faced within the lottery industry worldwide. Large lotteries such as EuroMillions offer a significant advantage, which is also due to the digital and technical development of recent years: the possibility to play the lottery on the internet cross-border. Now, blockchain technology is opening the door for fairer, safer, and more transparent lottery platforms that could revolutionize the industry. The online gaming sector and the demographic trends of lottery players are changing rapidly. BITCF plans to develop an autonomous decentralized playing with a high level of participants' gains, transparency and security, and global access to fair lottery plays utilizing a unique blockchain as the next logical step in the evolution of lotteries.

PowerBULL LLC is not affiliated with the Multi-State Lottery Association or any State lottery. The content of this press release has not been approved or endorsed by MUSL or any other state lottery organization.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC: BITCF) began developing digital currencies, and proprietary blockchain technologies in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

First Bitcoin is planning to disrupt the $300+ billion worldwide lottery market. Our mission is to improve the lottery industry and in doing so - transform it by adding decentralization to enable lotteries on the blockchain. By changing the way lotteries are managed and monitored by appropriate government agencies and how participants buy lottery tickets. First Bitcoin will develop a global blockchain platform built on the blockchain that connects with lottery players, lottery pools, lottery providers, government agencies, and charities. First Bitcoins' goal is to become the leading lottery platform on the blockchain, which allows worldwide companies, charities, and individuals to connect with players through the most reputable and acknowledged technology. We want to apply a social aspect to the lottery industry by becoming the first publicly traded lottery players pool that will distribute winnings as quarterly dividends to the shareholders adding a social aspect to the lottery game participation. We will build a cutting-edge worldwide blockchain-powered lottery platform that ensures secure global money remittance, real-time monitoring of the allocation of winnings, transparent lottery offerings, and results on the blockchain. Through the use of A.I. and machine learning, we can analyze all the data on the customer's lifetime value and do intelligent customer acquisition and monitor the AML and KYC of the players.

Contact us via: info@firstbitcoin.io or visit www.firstbitcoin.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

