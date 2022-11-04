Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. ("MAG"), has entered into an agreement with the co-founders of Wani Perfumes ("Wani"), to assist Wani in developing and executing its digital and metaverse-related strategy. MAG will provide Wani with an online, AI-enabled, e-commerce-based retail platform for their operations in the Metaverse. Wani is a based in Oman with operations in North America and is an innovative perfumery looking to become one of the leaders in this space by launching the world's first Metaverse house of luxury perfumes, a fusion of the exotic ancient fragrances of the East with the urban scents of the West, blended under the masterful eye of an expert perfumer.

"I remain optimistic and excited to see the Web3.0 ecosystem evolve. There are many uses cases for the metaverse and the Web3.0 technology and iMining is certainly one of the early adopters of this technology. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation to work on the platform of the future," said Mr. Shroff. "I also want to take this opportunity to applaud the co-founders of Wani who took their time to research this new technology, came back and asked great questions before deciding to enter the metaverse," added Mr. Shroff.

"Fragrance aromas have a positive impact on mood, concentration, focus, energy levels and alertness. They also trigger emotions which lead to long-term positive effects. At Wani, we Blend traditional frankincense and oud with exciting sensations, creating rich varieties of fragrances that fill your signature set with ultimately intoxicating to magnificently aesthetic aromas," said co-founder, Mr. Amanuallah. "Technology and innovation have always been close to my heart and a metaverse presence seems a natural evolution for Wani. We already have a presence on Amazon and other Web2.0 platforms, now we are bringing our products to the Web3.0 community," added Mr. Amanuallah.

Wani Perfumes will be launched in the Decentraland metaverse in three stages. In the first stage, the iMining team, together with the Senior Management of Wani Perfurmes, will discuss and finalize a strategy to expand operations into the metaverse and will design the retail store based on Wani's design guidelines. In the second stage, Wani will open its doors to the general public inside the metaverse - stay tuned for the details on Wani's grand opening. Lastly, Wani will start accepting payment for their products using crypto currencies.

For more information, please visit https://waniperfumes.ca/

About Wani Perfumes

Wani Perfumes is the house of luxury perfumes from the Sultanate of Oman. A fusion of the exotic ancient fragrances of the East with the urban scents of the West, blended under the masterful eye of an expert perfumer. Our musks, spices, woods & pure essences are meticulously curated from the world's most genuine sources and blended in our state-of-the-art facilities to ensure superior quality.

About Metaverse Advisory Group Inc.

Metaverse Advisory Group is a virtual NFT based real estate company that develops and manages a portfolio of Virtual properties in major blockchain-based Metaverses including Decentraland and The Sandbox. It operates unique services including virtual property development, property management, and assisting companies with future of work, virtual events and meetings, marketing and advertising in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

