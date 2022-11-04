Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo, President & CEO will be presenting on November 10th at 10 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

