The "Europe Anti-Infective Agents Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Range, Route of Administration, Indication, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe anti-infectives agents market is likely to be US$ 41,446.62 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 49,527.90 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing government support for research activities and clinical trials is driving the Europe anti-infective agents market substantially. The clinical trials industry has seen exceptional growth in the last 10 years. The FDA awarded grants through the Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program, which Congress funds to promote the clinical development of medical foods, biologics, drugs, and medical devices to treat rare diseases.

Grants are intended to considerably contribute to the marketing approval of products to treat rare diseases and provide essential data for developing such products. For clinical trials of possibly life-changing treatments for patients with rare diseases, the FDA has been offering much-needed financial support for more than 35 years. In addition, the Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program's contributions have supported research that will lead to the marketing approval of treatments for rare diseases in the near future.

COVID-19 Vaccines are developing significantly because more participants are focusing on clinical trials and collaborating to make certain rapid growth and sufficient production capacity. In addition, the UK government has committed to providing US$ 99.9 million (£84 million) in funding and manufacturing support to researchers to work on the COVID-19 vaccine program. Hence, government funding for research activities and clinical trials is aiding the development of new therapies, thereby boosting the anti-infective agent market.

Vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets with new features and technologies. This factor is likely to drive the Europe anti-infective agents market at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Anti-Infective Agents Market Segmentation

The Europe anti-infective agents market is segmented based on type, range, route of administration, indication, distribution channel, and country.

Based on type, the market is segmented into anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and others. The anti-viral segment is expected to account for the largest market share by the end of 2022.

Based on range, the market is segmented into broad spectrum and narrow spectrum. By the end of 2022, the narrow spectrum segment will likely hold a larger market share.

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into topical, oral, IV, and others. By the end of 2022, the IV segment is likely to hold the largest market share.

Based on indication, the market is segmented into HIV, tuberculosis, respiratory infection, pneumonia, and others. In 2022, the others segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, e-commerce, and others. By the end of 2022, the hospital pharmacies segment is likely to hold the largest market share.

Based on country, the market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is expected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2022.

