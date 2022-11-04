Travel accommodations costs have increased by 43% in 2022, and the largest home swapping platform, Holiday Swap, saves travelers an average of 68% on travel accommodation costs. During 2022, Holiday Swap set record breaking growth to the platform.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Economies are struggling to rebound post COVID-19 and households have been affected by rising inflation. As the response and solution, London based, home swapping platform, Holiday Swap, is offering the most affordable way to travel, with its unique way of home swapping and using token benefits.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/143084_holidayswap.jpeg

The industry-leading home sharing platform, offers its users a cost-effective way to travel. It is a social media community where users use their home or apartments as their profile. Users leverage their homes through the Holiday Swap community by either hosting guests or simply by purchasing or earning tokens for travel accommodation. Using the platform even without sharing a home can be done as well, with a token system. When a user chooses to host a guest in their home, they can then either choose to swap homes or earn tokens to stay elsewhere for free. Tokens can currently be used to stay in homes in 180 countries around the world. A major differentiator of Holiday Swap is that it is not just for homeowners or people that own a rental property. Now renters can leverage their home or apartment to earn tokens or swap homes for free travel as well. Users have the ability to utilize their space and travel more frequently with Holiday Swap, while avoiding skyrocketing hotel prices, resort fees, and other exorbitant new service fees. Hidden travel industry fees have consequently made travel more restrictive and less feasible to many in recent times.

Holiday Swap was founded in 2018, and its vision has been to provide people with an affordable home swapping platform. The company's motto is to make travel accessible for everybody providing all users affordable travel accommodations.

The sharing economy has become increasingly trendy over the past 2 years. It's become innovatively efficient with the ability to create opportunities amongst like-minded peers, facilitating everything from car sharing to coworking, and even education. Whilst inflation soars everywhere, and many people are struggling to travel, Holiday Swap enables people to access their dream vacations within their budgets.

James Asquith, CEO of Holiday Swap states, "With the unknown upcoming economic conditions in 2023, Holiday Swap will help our users travel to their dream places within their personal budgets. Whether it is Venice or New York City, Holiday Swap will strive to offer the best properties around the globe to our loyal hosts and users."

Dimag Ozgum, CMO of Holiday Swap, commented, "We have great technology within our platform that allows people to travel by swapping their homes, or leveraging our token system. Holiday Swap connects digital nomads, backpackers, students, pilots, teachers and many more like-minded travelers to create a community within our community, and travel the world in an affordable way."

Holiday Swap was founded in 2018 by James Asquith, the official Guinness World Record setter and holder for being the youngest male to visit all 196 sovereign nations in the world by the age of 24. The company employs an enthusiastic staff across eight different countries.

