IIIF150 Air1 Ultra - Will It Be The Best Rugged Phone In 2022?

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2022 -- This November, IIIF150 launched the Air1 Ultra, a new product in the Air1 Series, which is thinner, lighter and more powerful. It follows the June release of the Air1 Pro with its unique Maple color scheme, overturning people's original impression of rugged phones. In particular, its ultra-thin design makes the phone stylish and slim.





Ultra Slim

The Air1 Ultra continues the thin and light design of the Air1 series, ensuring the protective properties of the rugged phone and reasonable battery power, while making the phone an amazing 9.55mm. It is the world's thinnest rugged phone to date.

Ultra Powerful

MediaTek has launched its latest mobile processor, the Helio G99. It is based on a 6nm architecture, and has 2 ARM Cortex-A76 cores with a top speed of up to 2.2GHz, and 6 Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz, which is the most powerful MediaTek 4G processor so far. Even though, G99 is a 4G/LTE-only chipset, MediaTek asserts that it will make for some of the highest-performing new phones with this level of connectivity.

Infinix launched the first Helio G99 phone and IIIF150 launched the first Helio G99 rugged phone - Air1 Ultra.

Ultra Smooth

Air1 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8" 120Hz FHD+ screen, which is the world's first 120Hz screen on rugged phones. It is over 460ppi, making the screen clearer and sharper. You can see clearly even in the sunlight.

Ultra Vision

Air1 Ultra has Sony triple camera system (64MP Main Camera, 32MP Front Camera and 20MP Night Vision Camera), which can cover your entire whole day 's use of shooting and recording.

Ultra Stylish

Air1 Pro stylish color Maple has impressed people a lot, so IIIF150 keeps working on its special color scheme.

This time, Air1 Ultra launched three new color schemes, Obsidian Black, Frost White and Epic Purple with a stunning new surface treatment.

Also, the breathing light of Air1 Pro is impressive. Air1 Ultra upgraded it to 4 custom color lights, what's more, it added rhythm light which can flash to the rhythm of the music.

More Specifications

Infrared thermometer: Measure the temperature of the human body, object, or environment.

Android 12 and IP68/IP69K/STD-810H

33W Fast Charging + 5000mAh Battery

