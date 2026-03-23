Spectra Defense Technologies Unveils G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS

Compact secure NAS supports next-generation multi-sensor platforms with high-bandwidth capture and rapid mission turnaround

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) today announced the launch of the G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS (G2), a compact network attached storage (NAS) system designed to help the U.S. armed forces and allied defense partners capture and manage large volumes of mission data on Size, Weight and Power (SWaP)-constrained platforms. Spectra will showcase the G2 this week at the AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition in Huntsville, Alabama, at Booth 110.

As the U.S. armed forces and coalition partners maintain a technological advantage to deter near-peer threats, aircraft, ground vehicles and autonomous systems are carrying more advanced sensors even as payload space and available power continue to tighten. The G2 addresses that challenge by enabling multiple high-bandwidth sensor streams to be captured, securely stored and quickly transferred between missions in a SWaP-optimized NAS platform capable of functioning as a recorder or edge computing system that's uniquely designed for next-generation uncrewed aircraft, autonomous ground systems and distributed intelligence nodes.

"Spectra is focused on helping our customers capture, protect and act on mission-critical data wherever they operate," said Terje Melsom, Chief Technology Officer of Spectra's Oslo Business Unit. "The G2 builds on the trusted foundation of our earlier G1 systems and delivers higher bandwidth, faster turnaround and true multi-domain ruggedization in a smaller footprint. It is designed for program teams and operators who need reliable data from next-generation platforms operating in some of the world's most contested environments."

Spectra's previous G1 systems have been successfully deployed across a wide range of U.S. and allied platforms, including autonomous underwater vehicles, uncrewed surface vessels, ground radar and air defense systems, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), fighter and bomber aircraft and space systems, among others.

Many of today's legacy systems require additional hardware to manage multiple high-speed sensor feeds, increasing SWaP demand and integration risk. The G2 integrates four 10GbE connections directly into a fully rugged system, allowing simultaneous capture of multiple sensor streams without external switching equipment and simplifying system design for next-generation intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and autonomous platforms.

Key G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS Advantages Include:

Built-in multi-layer full-disk encryption options to support U.S. and coalition cybersecurity requirements

Simultaneous capture of multiple high-bandwidth sensor streams

Fully rugged design with IP66 and IP67 ingress protection

Removable NVMe storage modules up to 16TB for rapid data offload

Ultra-compact form factor suited for UCAVs, autonomous ground vehicles, optionally manned ground systems, tracked vehicles, tanks, ground radar and air defense systems and other SWaP-constrained platforms





Rapid data offload and rugged environmental performance help program teams keep platforms in the field longer and maintain operational readiness in contested environments where reliability and speed matter most.

The G2 highlights Spectra's continued investment in mission-critical computing, displays and secure data systems that support U.S. and allied defense modernization programs. The new G2 system also expands on Spectra's comprehensive NAS portfolio designed to support high-bandwidth sensor capture across a range of land, air, sea and autonomous platforms.

To learn more about the G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS, visit https://galleonec.com/product/galleon-g2/ or stop by Booth 110 at AUSA Global Force.

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 35 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S., NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

Contact:

Evangela Rodgers

Spectra Defense Technologies

evangela.rodgers@spectradefense.tech