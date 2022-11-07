Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy – Power-Meldung! Ausbruch und Rallye getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2022 | 13:41
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dante Genomics to present at The Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announced that the Company will be participating in The Canaccord Genuity MedTech Diagnostics and Digital Health and Services Forum. Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics, will present at the conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at the conference link here.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Contact:
Laura D'Angelo
VP of Investor Relations
ir@dantelabs.com
+39 0862 191 0671
www.dantegenomics.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.