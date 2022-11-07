The fifteenth edition of the World Branding Awards saw over 3,500 brands from more than 45 countries named as "Brand of the Year". Of these, less than 250 were declared Winners. The awards ceremony welcomed over 100 guests from around the world to celebrate the success and achievements of some of the World's Best Brands, at the home of the awards, Kensington Palace.

Lurpak, Club Med, Yakult, Spotify, CoCo, Amazon, Netflix, Neutrogena, Lego, Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, were a few announced as Global Winners at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Malaysian winners include Astro, Farm Fresh, Maybank, Munchy's, Spritzer, Unifi, Avis, Daves Deli, Digi, Inside Scoop, AEON, Al-Ikhsan Sports, and Air Asia. Other National Tier winners include Nongfu Spring (China), Hang Seng Bank (Hong Kong), Janji Jiwa (Indonesia), Toast Box (Singapore) to name a few.

MR. D.I.Y, took Southeast Asia by storm as they were declared top 'Home Improvement Retailer' brand in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines and scooped the Regional Tier award in the Home Improvement Retailer category.

Other Regional Tier winners include; Bosch, Sennheiser, SoundCloud, Huawei, Optical 88, Elkjøp, BreadTalk, Walrus Pumps, Gems Pavilion. These brands were voted as the consumers favourite brand in 4 or more countries across 3 or more areas in a specific geographic region.

"The ceremony is a celebration of some of the best brands around the world. The Awards acknowledge the tireless effort put in by the brand's teams that build and maintain presence in an ever-evolving market," said Danny Pek, Executive Director, World Branding Forum.

"This year over 150,000 consumers participated in the nomination process. On average there are only 5 winners per country, further proving that winning a World Branding Award is a remarkable achievement," Mr Richard Rowles, Chairman, World Branding Forum.

The event was hosted by television presenter, Jemma Forte and featured an exclusive insight into the future consumer provided by Chris Sanderson, Co-Founder 'The Future Laboratory' renowned consumer insights and trend forecasting consultancy.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Awards

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum, a registered non-profit organisation. The Awards recognises the achievements of some of the world's best brands.

