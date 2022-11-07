(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights October 2022 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,802,248

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights September 2022 76,572,850 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,572,850 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,730,956

