CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: CIX Top 20 Company, Spotwork, Wins Canadian Regional Competition for Startup World Cup

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Toronto-based Spotwork, an end-to-end HRMS with a focus on recruitment through streamlined technology tent, was awarded the Startup World Cup Regional Winner for Canada at CIX Summit.

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. It is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based multinational VC firm. More than 60+ regional events are held across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, leading up to the 2023 Grand Finale in Silicon Valley, where the global champion will be awarded a USD $1 million investment prize.

Startup World Cup partners exclusively with CIX annually to host its Canadian regional competition and recognizes the CIX Top 20 Early companies as the finalists.

Startup World Cup judges attended the CIX Summit this week in Toronto and selected Spotwork from the 2022 CIX Top 20 Early inductee companies.

Founded in 2019 by Darren Perlman and Daniel Copeland and is headquartered in Toronto.

"In less than 2 years of being live, and we have helped over 35,000 Canadians up-skill and find new meaningful work opportunities," said Darren Perlman, Co-Founder & CEO of Spotwork, "With CIX's recognition for the work we've done, we are excited to scale these numbers to over 100,000 for 2023 with our further expansion in the Canadian and US markets. Spotwork is helping break down barriers to employment for marginalized citizens, at-risk youth, newcomers to the country and persons with disabilities. Providing inclusive job opportunities changes lives for these communities and solves employers labour shortages. It's a winning solution with an incredible social impact."

Cole Carouba, Startup World Cup Ambassador at Pegasus Tech Ventures and Darren Perlman, Co-Founder & CEO, Spotwork

Cole Carouba, the Startup World Cup Ambassador with Pegasus Tech Ventures, presented the award to Darren Perlman, on November 2 at CIX Summit in downtown Toronto.

Spotwork is invited to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in December 2023 in San Francisco and will compete alongside 60+ other startups from all over the world for an opportunity to win the US $1 million investment prize.

Of note, Canadian startup SRTX (formally Sheertex), won the global competition in 2022.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is Canada's largest startup awards program and investment conference which annually showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. In its 15th year, CIX's invited delegates are Canada's award-winning startups, North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. 2022 CIX took place November 1-2, 2022 at the Hilton in downtown Toronto. CIX2022 CIXTop20 CIXTop10 @CIXCommunity.

