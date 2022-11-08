Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Givex Information Technology Group Limited (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) ("Givex" or the "Company") today announced that it has formed a special committee of its board of directors to review and make recommendations to the board related to the requisition for a shareholders meeting (the "Requisition") delivered by Inter.Act Venture Fund Inc. ("Inter.Act Venture") on November 2, 2022. After review of the Requisition by the board, the Company will provide an update.

The Company notes that Inter.Act Venture issued a press release today regarding certain requests for information related to the Requisition. The Inter.Act press release both misstates and omits facts and is a calculated attempt to promote self-interest and pressure the board while it considers the Requisition.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 115,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

