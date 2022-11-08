

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure (3IN.L), an investment trust, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 247 million pounds for the first half of the year, lower than 250 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



As income tax was nil for the 6-month period, net profit also stood at 247 million pounds or 27.7p per share, compared with 250 million pounds or 28p per share last year.



The company's net gains on investments increased to 296 million pounds from 244 million pounds a year ago.



Investment income rose to 70 million pounds from 47 million pounds a year ago.



Investment return for the period including net gains on investments, investment income, fees payable on investment activities, and interest receivable increased to 368 million pounds from 292 million pounds in the previous year.



The company did not have any fees payable on investment activities this year compared with 2 million pounds last year, while interest receivable were 2 million pounds this year compared with 3 million pounds last year.



Total NAV per share as at 30 September 2022 was 325.8 pence compared with 303.3 pence as at March 31, 2022.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.575 pence per share, to be paid on January 12, 2023 to shareholders on the register as on November 25.



Looking forward, Richard Laing, Chair of 3i Infrastructure commented that the company is on track to meet its fiscal 2023 dividend target, which is 6.7% higher than last year.



