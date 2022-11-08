Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Byepix (EPIX) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EPIX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on November 10, 2022.





As the world's most exclusive web3-based super-metaverse platform, Byepix (EPIX) is developing its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain, super metaverse protocol, P2E protocol, and metaversification app. Its native token EPIX will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Byepix

Byepix is the most exclusive web3-based all-in-one super-metaverse platform. It's also a technological laboratory working on its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain to solve scaling, communication, boundary, and incompatibility problems between all metaverse projects.

This layer 2 metaverse blockchain solution is to be merged with its Byepix super metaverse protocol, which will be integrated into the Byepix super metaverse application with the goal of connecting all metaverse environments and their users. Byepix's solutions will make metaverse environments safer, cheaper, faster, and more connected/interconnected, and its web3 protocols will be implemented into VR, AR, and Web XR systems.

In addition to developing the solutions above, Byepix is currently developing other projects to integrate into its game platform and creation platform, including Byepix P2E protocol, a technological solution that allows all existing or new games to be converted to Play-To-Earn within hours, and metaversification application, which will allow users simply to build entire metaverses, games, and all their assets with a couple of clicks.

With a purpose of developing applications and protocols that will bring web3 innovations together for the benefit and comfort of humanity, Byepix provides a new reality, a new vision, a world of meaning, and cooperation; provides infrastructure and interaction possibilities for cultural, intellectual, and economic production; solutions to modern technology to make it safer, more supportive, and more connected for humanity by creating, developing, and using different advanced technologies simultaneously and in an integrated manner.

About EPIX Token

EPIX is the native token of Byepix which will operate as the center of all Byepix platforms and the entire virtual reality-metaverse. It will be used to reward user participation in future bounty hunting, referrals, and other programs, and is required for NFT issuance, staking, auction, trading and more. EPIX token holders can also vote on platform parameters to drive project economics and developments.

Based on BEP-20, EPIX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), of which 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for marketing and listings, 5% is provided for private sale, 20% goes into galactic economy fund, 30% is allocated for GameFi, staking, and rewards, 3% is provided for presale, 10% is provided for ICO sale, 2% is provided for DEX liquidity, 5% is provided for IEO/IDO sale, and the remaining 5% is allocated to partners and foundation.

The EPIX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the Byepix investment can easily buy and sell EPIX token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

