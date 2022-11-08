Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Provides 2022 full year revenue guidance of $5.6 to $5.8 million (+34% - 38% growth)

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2022. These results occurred before the Company's IPO on October 4, 2022.

"We saw solid demand for our CleanTech Laser Blaster products during our third quarter," said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer. "However, the real story is that the third quarter closed before our IPO on October 4, 2022. We went public to access the funds necessary to accelerate growth as we continue introducing new, disruptive technologies to displace the existing use of hazardous and toxic abrasives. With government and labor advocating for discontinuing techniques using abrasives, we believe we are well-positioned to disrupt the market."

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021* (in $M except for EPS) 3Q22 3Q21 Change 9 Mos 2022 9 Mos 2021 Change Revenue $ 1.2 $ 1.1 11.5 % $ 3.8 $ 3.0 26.8 % Gross Margin 58.1 % 58.7 % 60.3 % 59.3 % Operating Income $ 0.2 $ 0.3 -14.2 % $ 0.9 $ 0.7 37.1 % Operating Margin 18.7 % 24.3 % 24.7 % 22.8 % Net Income $ 0.2 $ 0.2 29.3 % $ 0.9 $ 0.5 66.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.03 28.8 % $ 0.19 $ 0.11 66.7 % EBITDA $ 0.31 $ 0.27 17.0 % $ 1.2 $ 0.9 36.4 % *numbers may not add due to rounding

Fiscal 2022 Guidance and Commentary

For the full year 2022, ending December 31, 2022, LPC is targeting revenue to be in the range of $5.6 to $5.8 million, representing growth of 34% to 38%.

"We believe we are in the first inning of a massive opportunity to disrupt the $46 billion domestic market for corrosion control and other materials applications. We've already delivered systems to numerous Blue Chip customers, including Coca-Cola and Detroit Diesel, and U.S. Government entities, including SOCOM, the Army, Navy and Air Force and the Veterans Administration. These organizations have all received initial systems to develop standard operating procedures and processes, and we believe there is a significant opportunity for follow-on orders in addition to orders from new customers.

"After going public at the beginning of the fourth quarter, we announced the expansion of our CleanTech product line, with high-power laser cleaning systems, our MARLIN system for the marine market, and what we believe to be the industry's first laser cleaning cabinet. Combined with the funds raised from our IPO, we believe our prospects as a public company remain bright as we can now invest in the necessary functions to drive significant growth. We are focused on building out our sales and marketing infrastructure to manage existing demand while proactively driving higher levels of new demand. We also expect to expand our operations and administrative functions to support this demand and meet our goals of annually doubling revenue over the next several years," concluded Tupuola.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value data)



September 30 2022 December 31 2021

Unaudited

Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 231,986 $ 615,749 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,248,045 84,365 Inventory 1,682,472 1,790,952 Total Current Assets 3,162,504 2,491,066

Other Assets 10,568 3,000 Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net 619,069 698,580 Intangibe Assets, Net 2,995,846 3,167,945 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 371,581 499,758 Total Assets $ 7,159,569 $ 6,860,350

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 198,304 $ 113,443 Deferred Revenue 5,000 91,775 Current Portion of Operating Lease 175,602 171,757 Loans Payable, Current Portion 100,000 - Sales Tax Payable 18,787 15,456 Total Current Liabilities 497,693 392,431 Long Term Liabilities: Loans Payable 579,012 Operating Lease Liability, less Current Portion 195,979 328,001 Total Long Term Liabilities 195,979 907,013 Total Liabilities 693,673 1,299,444

Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock Par Value $0.01: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 4,878,417 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 48,783 48,783 Additional Paid in Capital 5,242,832 5,242,832 Retained Earnings 1,174,280 269,291 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,465,896 $ 5,560,906 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 7,159,569 $ 6,860,350

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)



3 Months Ending September 30 9 Months Ending September 30

2022 2021 2022 2021









Net Sales $ 1,224,450 $ 1,098,590 $ 3,790,176 $ 2,989,106 Cost of Sales 513,163 453,438 1,504,080 1,217,731 Gross Profit 711,287 645,152 2,286,096 1,771,375 Operating Expenses: Sales & Marketing 74,266 93,279 251,024 285,565 General & Administrative 323,253 186,474 839,969 507,113 Depreciation & Amortization 84,853 98,640 258,894 295,919 Total Operating Expenses 482,372 378,393 1,349,887 1,088,597 Operating Income 228,915 266,759 936,209 682,779 Other Income (Expenses): Interest Expense (10,000 ) (10,847 ) (24,426 ) (43,300 ) Other Income - (97,245 ) 7,031 (97,245 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (10,000 ) (108,092 ) (17,394 ) (140,545 ) Income (Loss) Before Tax 218,915 158,667 918,815 542,234 Tax Provision 13,825 - 13,825 68 Net Income $ 205,089 $ 158,667 $ 904,990 $ 542,166 Income per Share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Fully Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (September 30, 2021 reflects a 1:6 reverse stock split): Basic 4,878,417 4,878,417 4,878,417 4,878,417 Fully Diluted 4,895,084 4,878,417 4,883,973 4,878,417

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



9 Months Ending September 30,

2022 2021 Cash Flows From:



OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net Income (Loss) $ 904,990 $ 542,166 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities: Depreciation & Amortization 258,894 295,919 Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities - (28,755 ) Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (1,163,680 ) (533,658 ) Inventory 108,480 229,896 Prepaids & Other Current Assets (7,568 ) - Accounts Payable 84,861 (39,331 ) Customer Deposits (86,775 ) (128,783 ) Sales Tax Payable 3,331 (3,579 ) Net Cash From (Used In) Operating Activities 102,532 333,875

INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Equipment - (2,750 ) Purchase of Computers (3,089 ) - Purchase of Furniture - - Purchase of Vehicles - - Purchase of R&D Equipment - (6,920 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (4,195 ) (2,995 ) Net Cash From (Used In) Investing Activities (7,284 ) (12,665 )

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (Repayment of) Notes (161,684 ) (251,569 ) Proceeds from (Repayment of ) PPP Loan (317,328 ) 198,750 Dividends Paid - - Proceeds from Sale of Common Stock - - Net Cash From (Used In) Financing Activities (479,012 ) (52,819 ) Net Cash Flow for Period $ (383,763 ) $ 268,391 Cash - Beginning of Period 615,749 326,713 Cash - End of Period $ 231,986 $ 595,105

EBITDA as a Non-GAAP Measure

EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and other income/expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. These metrics represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the U.S. GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income* 3Q22 3Q21 9 Mos 2022 9 Mos 2021 Net Income $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.90 $ 0.54 Excluding: Interest expense, net $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Provision for income taxes $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Depreciation and amortization $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 EBITDA $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 1.20 $ 0.88 *numbers may not add due to rounding

