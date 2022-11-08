AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle to Host Third Quarter 2022 Corporate Update on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, will host a webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments and its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@gatewayir.com by Friday, November 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Webcast Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2160/46883

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

media@ageagle.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or Cody Cree

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com

SOURCE: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724507/AgEagle-to-Host-Third-Quarter-2022-Corporate-Update-on-Tuesday-November-15-2022-at-430-PM-ET