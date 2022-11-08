Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange"), Gowling WLG, MGO and MNP LLP join forces as the Cannabis Growth Strategies Advisors for their return to MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. The four firms work hand-in-hand to provide comprehensive legal, accounting, business consulting and logistical support to Canadian, US and global companies operating in the cannabis sector that are looking for their next phase of growth.

The Cannabis Growth Strategies Advisors will be front and center at the upcoming MJBizCon conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 16 - 18, 2022. MJBizCon is the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world and features programming to benefit every sector of the industry. The conference is expected to attract approximately 35,000 attendees and feature more than 1,400+ exhibitors.

The Canadian Securities Exchange, Gowling WLG, MGO and MNP LLP are excited to return to Las Vegas for MJBizCon as the cannabis sector continues to grow and mature - and as different jurisdictions around the world continue to develop cannabis regulations.

"With President Biden's recent remarks on cannabis legislation, investors are again looking at this fast-growing industry with interest. MJBiz will be a great opportunity for the entrepreneurs leading this growth to re-connect with the global investment community," said Richard Carleton, Chief Executive Officer of the CSE. "MJBiz will be a great opportunity for the entrepreneurs leading this growth to re-connect with the global investment community."

"MNP is excited to reconnect with the global cannabis sector at MJBiz. We've seen the cannabis sector mature over the past few years and we look forward to speaking with industry leaders to gather more valuable insights about where they see the industry headed in the near and future terms," said Maruf Raza, Co-Leader of Cannabis Services at MNP. "Cannabis regulations are quickly developing and changing around the world - and we think this will start to open up new opportunities for cannabis companies across the globe. With that, we think that MJBiz will be a great forum for cannabis leaders to reconnect and brainstorm what the future of growth looks like in their respective jurisdictions."

"In light of the recent federal pardons for simple possession, the next six months for the cannabis industry looks very promising," said Peter Simeon, Partner and Leader of the Cannabis Group at Gowling WLG. "There is a great deal of M&A activity and consolidation happening currently and we expect the companies that survive to be stronger and better equipped to deal with the realities of the market."

"MGO looks forward to MJBizCon every year, not only for the connectivity with our existing clients and colleagues, but the opportunity to forge valuable connections with new partners," said Scott Hammon, Cannabis Leader at MGO. "The cyclical nature of our industry means there is always something important to talk about, and progress to make. We value the opportunity to meet with our peers and to continue to support the industry as it navigates the current market cycle and prepares for the next."

To connect with the Cannabis Growth Strategies Advisors, visit them in the Business Services section of the expo floor at booth 1119.

About The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") - Booth #1216:

The CSE is home to more than 800 uniquely-listed issues covering a broad range of industry sectors, including cannabis-related businesses in cultivation and sale, life sciences, specialty finance and technology.

Since 2014, the exchange has become the home to over 175 cannabis sector companies, having established itself as a global destination for companies with operations in Canada, the United States and abroad. Funds raised into the sector have exceeded C$16B.

About Gowling WLG - Booth #1218:

At Gowling WLG, we help a wide range of leading cannabis companies and other companies supporting the cannabis industry, advising on everything from initial public offerings to real estate to intellectual property and product regulatory matters. Our professionals have rich insight into the unique issues and opportunities the sector faces, as well as a nuanced understanding of the emerging regulations that govern it.

To succeed, you need a legal partner that fully understands your company, the cannabis industry and the complex legal environment in which you operate. With offices around the world and industry-leading experience across a number of practice areas - we have the talent you need, where you need it, to take your business to the next level.

About MGO - Booth #1117:

One of the top 60 CPA firms in the US, MGO was one of the first national accounting firms to develop and provide targeted accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services to the cannabis and hemp industries. We have helped numerous cannabis companies with their go-public and liquidity transactions. Today, MGO provides industry-leading experience and a suite of proven solutions to help operators, regulators, institutional investors, and brands navigate the complexities of the cannabis and hemp industries. For more information, visit MGO.

About MNP - Booth #1119:

MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada. We proudly serve and respond to the needs of our clients in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Through partner-led engagements, we provide a collaborative, cost-effective approach to doing business and personalized strategies to help organizations succeed across the country and around the world.

For years, the professionals of MNP have been working with licensed producers, entrepreneurs and investors in the cannabis sector to establish successful enterprises. We work with a significant number of pre- and licensed producers and have assisted more than half a dozen cannabis clients in going public.

Understanding the accounting, audit, tax, financial and regulatory issues that are integral to the success of these businesses, MNP has become an industry leader

