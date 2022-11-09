Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - CAVU Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTCQB: CAVVF) (FSE: 5EO) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Report"). The Report, titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Star Project, British Columbia, Canada" dated November 7, 2022 is available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.SEDAR.com.

About CAVU Energy Metals Corp.

CAVU Energy Metals Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon and recently acquired Star Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in BC. For more information visit www.cavuenergymetals.com.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Dr. Jaap Verbaas, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

CAVU Energy Metals Corp.

jverbaas@cavumining.com

604-493-2997

