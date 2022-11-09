Thousands of decision makers in the UK public sector gain quick and easy access to Echoworx's message encryption technology and services through CCS.

Echoworx, the industry leader in cloud-based email and file encryption, was pleased to announce today that they have been named as a supplier for the Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud 13 for Lot 2 Cloud Software (SaaS), saving security tech buyer's both time and money.

Focused on security and stringent standards for protection against cyber-attacks, the UK government's Crown Commercial Service suppliers are those with only the most up-to-date security technology and software rather than those that take a 'reasonable-endeavors' approach.

"The higher standards CCS maintains for Corporate Social Responsibility and providing best-in-breed technologies aligns with the quality of product we provide at Echoworx," says Echoworx CEO Michael Ginsberg. "Echoworx's approval as a CCS supplier is just another testament to the hard work and diligence of our team and their dedication in supporting security and technology leaders with the procurement challenges, they face."

CCS, the biggest public procurement organisation in the UK, promotes government-wide adoption of cloud-based services. In 2020/21 alone, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £2.8 billion supporting world-class services that offer best value for taxpayers.

According to a trend study conducted by Gartner and Echoworx, 79% of tech leaders believe that a software as a service (SaaS) solution with managed services is important to successful email encryption, with 67% of firms wanting access to dedicated experts for support. As organizations turn to experts to manage their data protection technology, many are looking to the cloud rather than on-premises for their email encryption needs.

"Perimeter security only gets you in the game. As digital business demands continue to grow, organizations are turning to managed software-as-a-service experts to ensure they have best-in-class services that evolve as fast as they do. It's all about providing security solutions businesses need not just for today, but for the future," says Ginsberg.

Echoworx's scalable, easy to use, and configurable cloud security and email encryption solutions have been adopted by government agencies and enterprises in more than 30 countries. The addition of Echoworx's services as a CCS supplier further reflects their commitment to offering best-in-breed encryption services to their global customer network in both the private and public sectors.

