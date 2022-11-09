NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (269/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi) published on November 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Mowi has resolved on November 8, 2022 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 18, 2022. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1100739