SourceFuse Continues Momentum with Multiple Leadership Hires

Plans to Triple Its Headcount Over the Next 2-3 Years

New senior appointments driving company's vision

1.5 times employee growth since three quarters

Certified 'Great Place to Work' for 6th year running

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud-native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, today announces significant developments to support its continued growth and commitment to digital innovation. Its recent milestones and achievements, along with several new significant appointments, represent SourceFuse's mission to create a culture of inspiration and passion that brings customers success.





This year, SourceFuse experienced phenomenal employee growth of 49%, including a 64% increase in the number of female employees. This news follows a number of recent accomplishments:

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, continuing its mission to transform enterprises with cloud solutions

Listed in India's top 75 IT and IT-BPM companies by the Great Place to Work Institute

Certified as 'Great Place to Work: Mid-Size Organization' for the 6th year running

The distinguished spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 4th year running

"Our HR team's goal is to constantly strive to support our employees, offering self-development and certification programs to nurture consistent agility in teams," says Ravdeep Singh, Chief People Officer, SourceFuse. "We've created an environment of complete transparency and creativity, ensuring that everyone feels valued and appreciated. Growing together is part of our DNA, and Great Place to Work certifies that we do so each day."

And 'growing together' has also been reflected in many new executive hires during 2022, including:

Dr Niket Gupta , Chief Strategist - Healthcare and Life Science Practice , strengthening the company's commitment to offering innovative solutions that bring real value to healthcare providers and their patients.

, strengthening the company's commitment to offering innovative solutions that bring real value to healthcare providers and their patients. Siddhartha Aggarwal, Quality Assurance Director , with a strong background in fintech, will be instrumental in establishing the latest automation tools, technologies, and methodology across the QA department to deliver best quality standards.

, with a strong background in fintech, will be instrumental in establishing the latest automation tools, technologies, and methodology across the QA department to deliver best quality standards. Gaurav Singh , Chief Business Officer , championing customer experience, and sales team growth and performance.

, championing customer experience, and sales team growth and performance. Avdhesh Sharma , Director of DevOps, mentoring and developing the team, enhancing individual learning, establishing KRAs, KPIs, team growth plans, and best practices for DevOps COE.

Ravdeep adds, "We're thrilled that people of such high caliber and experience join our team of experts. Their unique insights and experiences from different industry verticals are totally aligned with our company's vision and goals."

