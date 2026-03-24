New online program brings Babson's signature leadership approach to a global audience as demand for agile, innovation-driven leaders grows

Amid rising demand for entrepreneurial leaders, Babson invites 1,000 leaders to take the first course in the online certificate for free, for one day only

Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - As leaders face increasing uncertainty and pressure to innovate, Babson College is expanding access to its signature approach to leadership with the launch of its first Entrepreneurial Leadership Certificate, a fully online program for working professionals. To mark the launch, Babson is offering the introductory course, Foundations of Entrepreneurial Leadership, free for one day only (March 24) to the first 1,000 registrants. Interested parties can register here.

Rooted in Babson's Entrepreneurial Thought & Action methodology, the certificate is designed to help leaders navigate ambiguity, drive innovation, and turn ideas into action-skills increasingly critical across industries and aligned with global workforce trends emphasizing creative thinking, resilience, agility, curiosity, lifelong learning, leadership, and analytical thinking (World Economic Forum, 2025).

"Across industries and sectors, leaders are being asked to move faster, lead through ambiguity, and deliver results without a clear road map," said Kelly Lynch, Executive Vice President at Babson. "This certificate brings Babson's proven approach to entrepreneurial leadership to a broader audience, equipping professionals with practical tools they can apply immediately, wherever they are in their careers."

Babson's approach moves beyond static leadership models to emphasize action, experimentation, and learning by doing. The new certificate positions entrepreneurial leadership not as a niche skill set for founders, but as an essential capability for leaders across industries and sectors.

Delivered through Babson On-Demand, the program features faculty members with extensive experience across the College's Professional and Executive Education offerings.

Heidi Neck, Jeffry Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurship and global leader in entrepreneurship education

Jay Rao, Professor of Operations and Information Management and expert in innovation and corporate entrepreneurship

Scott Taylor, Professor of Organizational Behavior and Arthur M. Blank Endowed Chair for Values-Based Leadership

Together, they bring decades of research, executive teaching, and real-world application to the curriculum, ensuring leaders gain practical frameworks they can apply immediately.

The certificate includes three self-paced online courses that can be taken individually for digital badges or stacked to earn the full certificate-offering flexibility and clear pathways for continued development.

The new certificate expands Babson's Professional and Executive Education portfolio and advances Babson On-Demand, the College's digital learning platform. Designed to meet professionals where they are, it offers flexible, high-quality learning without requiring a career pause or full degree commitment. Through rigorous, research-backed content in a digital format, Babson continues to position itself as a global leader in preparing individuals and organizations to lead through complexity and change.

For more information about the Entrepreneurial Leadership Certificate, visit Babson.edu/ExecELCert.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 46,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

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Source: Babson College