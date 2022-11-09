A new white papee by testing equipment specialist Wavelabs outlines key challenges that the solar industry will face when it comes to testing and characterizing perovskite-silicon tandem cells in manufacturing environments.Perovskite solar cells, and tandem devices combining them with silicon, have received plenty of buzz in recent years, thanks to their potential for low-cost, high efficiency solar energy. However, achieving high efficiency and overcoming challenges related to long-term stability is only part of the picture. Scientists and startups have presented a range of different ways for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...