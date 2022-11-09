

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The battle for control of Congress is hanging in the balance as both the Democratic and Republican parties are neck-and-neck in the Senate while the latter is on course to regain majority in the House of Representatives.



With four more results awaited, both parties have won 48 seats each in the 100-member Upper House.



As results in the key races of Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona can go either way, the control of Senate is currently unpredictable.



Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto - the first Latino senator - is trailing her Republican rival Adam Laxalt by less than 1,000 votes in Nevada.



Democrat senator Raphael Warnock and his Trump-backed challenger Herschel Walker are neck-to-neck in a nail-biter in Georgia.



In the Arizona Senate seat, the Democrat candidate is ahead when reports last came in.



In the first Senate flip of the night, Democrat John Fetterman beat Trump-backed Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.



Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey was elected governor of Massachusetts, becoming the first openly lesbian governor in the U.S.



Having won 198 seats in the 435-member House, Republicans are 20 seats ahead of their rivals, and still need another 20 to gain simple majority of 218 seats.



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told his supporters that he believes Republicans will win control of Congress.



Although the Republican Party made gains in the mid-term elections, it was not up to the mark as polls predicted.



Suburban areas across the country helped Democrats dash Republicans' hopes for a red wave, reports say.



Republican Governor Ron DeSantis swept the Florida gubernatorial, making inroads into heavily Latino, historically Democratic regions, thus staking claim for a potential 2024 presidential bid.



The GOP also picked up three House seats in the state.



Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp was re-elected overcoming the challenge of high-profile Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.



Meanwhile, along with voting on their House representatives and governor, the majority of the electorate in Michigan voted in favor of a referendum on enshrining abortion in the state constitution.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de