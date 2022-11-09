Achieved Record Second Quarter Earnings Per Share

Authorized New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 ended October 1, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Revenue increased 8.6% on a reported basis and 17.5% in constant currency

Adjusted operating margin of 19.8%

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.79

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our second quarter performance as we delivered strong revenue growth and record earnings per share. Results were driven by momentum across all three of our luxury houses reflecting the power of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors as well as the continued execution of our strategic initiatives. Most importantly, Capri Holdings' success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams across the globe."

Mr. Idol continued, "Looking at the remainder of Fiscal 2023, we are now taking a more cautious view with our revenue outlook due to an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment, foreign currency headwinds and the ongoing impact of COVID related restrictions in China. At the same time, we are pleased to maintain Capri's earnings per share guidance for the year, reflecting higher gross margin expectations, diligent expense management and reduced share count as a result of our ongoing share repurchase program."

Mr. Idol concluded, "Beyond Fiscal 2023 we remain optimistic about the long-term potential for Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our powerful brands have enduring value and proven resilience, reinforcing our confidence in the ability to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth over time."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.

Overview of Capri Holdings Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Total revenue of $1.41 billion increased 8.6% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 17.5%.

Gross profit was $951 million and gross margin was 67.4%, compared to $884 million and 68.0% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $948 million and adjusted gross margin was 67.1%, compared to $879 million and 67.6% in the prior year.

Income from operations was $252 million and operating margin was 17.8%, compared to $195 million and 15.0% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $280 million and operating margin was 19.8%, compared to $241 million and 18.5% in the prior year.

Net income was $224 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $200 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $245 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $235 million or, $1.53 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Net inventory as of October 1, 2022 was $1.180 billion, a 36% increase compared to the prior year. Relative to pre-COVID levels, second quarter inventory increased 10%. This represents a sequential improvement and management continues to expect inventory levels to moderate through the year.

Versace Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Versace revenue of $308 million increased 9.2% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 27.7%.

Versace operating income was $62 million and operating margin was 20.1%, compared to $55 million and 19.5% in the prior year.

Jimmy Choo Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $142 million increased 3.6% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 15.3%.

Jimmy Choo operating income was $8 million and operating margin was 5.6%, compared to $1 million and 0.7% in the prior year.

Michael Kors Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $962 million increased 9.2% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 14.6%.

Michael Kors operating income was $248 million and operating margin was 25.8%, compared to $220 million and 25.0% in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 7.1 million ordinary shares for approximately $350 million in open market transactions. Since the end of the second quarter, the Company repurchased another 2.3 million ordinary shares for approximately $100 million pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan.

On November 9, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion of its outstanding ordinary shares, providing additional capacity to return cash to shareholders over the longer term. This new two-year program will replace the Company's existing $1 billion share repurchase program which had $250 million of availability remaining. Share repurchases may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Outlook

The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Financial results could differ materially from the current outlook due to a number of external events which are not reflected in our guidance, including the ongoing dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic which could result in significant additional store closures or new government restrictions that could further impact traffic and sales trends as well as any greater supply chain disruptions that could further extend inventory delays or increase transportation expenses.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $5.7 billion

Gross margin expansion of 50 basis points

Operating margin of approximately 18.3%

Net interest expense of approximately $6 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 10%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 136 million

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.85

Ending inventory to be below prior year

For Versace, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $1.15 billion

Operating margin of approximately 16%

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $640 million

Operating margin of approximately 5%

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $3.91 billion

Operating margin of approximately 25%

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $1.53 billion

Operating margin of approximately 20.5%

Net interest expense of approximately $6 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 5%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 133 million

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.20

For Versace, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $240 million

Operating margin in the high single digit range

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $180 million

Operating margin in the high single digit range

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $1.11 billion

Operating margin in mid-to-high 20% range

Fiscal Year 2023 Quarterly Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Third Quarter Fourth Quarter FY2023 Revenue ~$1.53B ~$1.40B ~$5.70B Adjusted Operating Margin ~20.5% ~14.0% ~18.3% Adjusted EPS ~$2.20 ~$1.35 ~$6.85

Conference Call Information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, impairment charges, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; high consumer debt levels, recession and inflationary pressures; levels of cash flow and future availability of credit; compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement; the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition and to successfully execute our growth strategies; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; risks associated with operating in international markets and our global sourcing activities, including disruptions or delays in manufacturing or shipments; the risk of cybersecurity threats and privacy of data security breaches; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time; the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; extreme weather conditions and natural disasters; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions including acts of war and other geopolitical conflicts; as well as those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2022 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 Total revenue 1,412 1,300 2,772 2,553 Cost of goods sold 461 416 920 813 Gross profit 951 884 1,852 1,740 Total operating expenses 699 689 1,369 1,287 Income from operations 252 195 483 453 Other income, net (1 (2 (1 (2 Interest expense (income), net 5 (5 1 (4 Foreign currency (gain) loss (11 4 (7 5 Income before income taxes 259 198 490 454 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 35 (2 63 35 Net income 224 200 427 419 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 Net income attributable to Capri 224 200 425 419 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 136,037,449 151,859,760 138,975,518 151,604,916 Diluted 137,051,575 154,219,249 140,392,780 154,563,532 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 1.64 1.31 3.06 2.76 Diluted 1.63 1.30 3.03 2.71

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) October 1,

2022 April 2,

2022 September 25,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 215 169 234 Receivables, net 441 434 358 Inventories, net 1,180 1,096 866 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 249 192 214 Total current assets 2,085 1,891 1,672 Property and equipment, net 470 476 454 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,333 1,358 1,425 Intangible assets, net 1,634 1,847 1,956 Goodwill 1,256 1,418 1,488 Deferred tax assets 228 240 284 Other assets 196 250 214 Total assets 7,202 7,480 7,493 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 370 555 491 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 117 165 124 Accrued income taxes 68 52 128 Short-term operating lease liabilities 396 414 438 Short-term debt 15 29 40 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 312 351 299 Total current liabilities 1,278 1,566 1,520 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,387 1,467 1,549 Deferred tax liabilities 513 432 413 Long-term debt 1,585 1,131 1,104 Other long-term liabilities 296 326 307 Total liabilities 5,059 4,922 4,893 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 223,706,873 shares issued and 131,088,991 outstanding at October 1, 2022; 221,967,599 shares issued and 142,806,269 outstanding at April 2, 2022 and 221,295,985 shares issued and 150,447,462 outstanding at September 25, 2021 Treasury shares, at cost (92,617,882 shares at October 1, 2022, 79,161,330 shares at April 2, 2022 and 70,848,523 shares at September 25, 2021) (4,650 (3,987 (3,486 Additional paid-in capital 1,311 1,260 1,225 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (35 194 174 Retained earnings 5,517 5,092 4,689 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 2,143 2,559 2,602 Noncontrolling interest (1 (2 Total shareholders' equity 2,143 2,558 2,600 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,202 7,480 7,493

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas 120 107 235 194 EMEA 130 118 237 205 Asia 58 57 111 123 Versace Revenue 308 282 583 522 Jimmy Choo The Americas 43 38 97 76 EMEA 57 56 123 106 Asia 42 43 94 97 Jimmy Choo Revenue 142 137 314 279 Michael Kors The Americas 643 556 1,268 1,146 EMEA 213 214 404 379 Asia 106 111 203 227 Michael Kors Revenue 962 881 1,875 1,752 Total Revenue 1,412 1,300 2,772 2,553 Income from Operations: Versace 62 55 114 103 Jimmy Choo 8 1 27 12 Michael Kors 248 220 470 460 Total segment income from operations 318 276 611 575 Less: Corporate expenses (55 (45 (115 (86 Impairment of assets (11 (33 (11 (33 Restructuring and other charges (3 (8 (6 (11 COVID-19 related charges 3 5 4 8 Total Income from Operations 252 195 483 453 Operating Margin: Versace 20.1 19.5 19.6 19.7 Jimmy Choo 5.6 0.7 8.6 4.3 Michael Kors 25.8 25.0 25.1 26.3 Capri Operating Margin 17.8 15.0 17.4 17.7

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 Versace 217 211 Jimmy Choo 238 237 Michael Kors 821 823 Total number of retail stores 1,276 1,271

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total Revenue: Versace 308 282 9.2 27.7 Jimmy Choo 142 137 3.6 15.3 Michael Kors 962 881 9.2 14.6 Total Revenue 1,412 1,300 8.6 17.5

Six Months Ended Change October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total Revenue: Versace 583 522 11.7 28.5 Jimmy Choo 314 279 12.5 22.9 Michael Kors 1,875 1,752 7.0 11.7 Total Revenue 2,772 2,553 8.6 16.4

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 1, 2022 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As

Adjusted Gross profit 951 (3 948 Operating expenses 699 (11 (3 (7 (10 668 Total income from operations 252 11 3 (3 7 10 280 Income before provision for income taxes 259 11 3 (3 7 10 287 Provision for income taxes 35 2 1 (1 2 3 42 Net income attributable to Capri 224 9 2 (2 5 7 245 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 1.63 0.07 0.01 (0.01 0.04 0.05 1.79

_____________________ (1) Primarily Includes other charges recorded in connection with the acquisition of Gianni Versace S.r.l.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 1, 2022 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) COVID-19

Related Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As

Adjusted Gross profit 1,852 (4 1,848 Operating expenses 1,369 (11 (6 (16 (19 1,317 Total income from operations 483 11 6 (4 16 19 531 Income before provision for income taxes 490 11 6 (4 16 19 538 Provision for income taxes 63 2 2 (1 4 6 76 Net income attributable to Capri 425 9 4 (3 12 13 460 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 3.03 0.06 0.03 (0.02 0.09 0.09 3.28

_____________________ (1) Primarily Includes other charges recorded in connection with the acquisition of Gianni Versace S.r.l.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 25, 2021 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As

Adjusted Gross profit 884 (5 879 Operating expenses 689 (33 (8 (5 (5 638 Total income from operations 195 33 8 (5 5 5 241 Income before provision for income taxes 198 33 8 (5 5 5 244 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2 8 2 1 9 Net income attributable to Capri 200 25 8 (5 3 4 235 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 1.30 0.16 0.05 (0.03 0.02 0.03 1.53

_____________________ (1) Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program and other charges recorded in connection with the acquisition of Gianni Versace S.r.l.

SCHEDULE 9 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 25, 2021 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) COVID-19

Related Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As

Adjusted Gross profit 1,740 (8 1,732 Operating expenses 1,287 (33 (11 (8 (5 1,230 Total income from operations 453 33 11 (8 8 5 502 Income before provision for income taxes 454 33 11 (8 8 5 503 Provision for income taxes 35 8 1 (1 3 1 47 Net income attributable to Capri 419 25 10 (7 5 4 456 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 2.71 0.16 0.06 (0.04 0.03 0.03 2.95

_____________________ (1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program and other charges recorded in connection with the acquisition of Gianni Versace S.r.l.

