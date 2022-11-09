Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJL7 ISIN: US91680M1071 Ticker-Symbol: 855 
Tradegate
09.11.22
14:28 Uhr
15,138 Euro
-3,764
-19,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPSTART HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPSTART HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,94815,13214:29
14,99015,13814:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION2,400-20,79 %
INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED0,1370,00 %
UPSTART HOLDINGS INC15,138-19,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.