Solar Energy of Albania (SENA) aims to develop a 12.9 MW floating solar project on a lake in northwestern Albania, next to an existing hydropower plant.SENA, a subsidiary of Albanian utility Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH), has launched a tender to select independent power producers to design, build and operate a 12.9 MW floating solar array. It will select developers to build the project on the Vau i Dejes, a lake in northwestern Albania, where a hydropower plant is already located. The tender is open to companies from any country. Interested developers have until Dec. 22 to submit ...

