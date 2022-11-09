

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) said it has received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Michael Brauser to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the company not owned by him for $1.25 per share in cash.



PolarityTE said the company's Board of Directors and a special committee formed by the Board will carefully review the terms and conditions of the offer to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all securityholders.



Shares of PolarityTE are up 52% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POLARITYTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de