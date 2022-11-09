Plintron, Konic and HMD announce a strategic handset partnership to enhance customer experience

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMD Mexico and Konic, an MVNO powered by Plintron, have announced a strategic partnership where a Konic SIM card with 4 months unlimited data usage will be offered with select Nokia handset models. Various online marketplaces are currently selling the bundle, namely the TotalPlay SHOP and Mercadolibre.





Ali Banuelos, HMD General Manager Mexico said, "We continuously make efforts to improve products for our clients. This initiative allows us to tap into the strong growing MVNO segment in Mexico and we are glad to jointly operate this with our partners Plintron and Konic."

The General Manager of Konic, Fernando Rodriguez, has been pleasantly surprised by the popularity of the bundle. "We've seen that this combination makes sense to a lot of people. You buy an excellent Nokia phone, and with that phone you have 4 months of data included. We do weekly customer feedback analysis and our subscribers love it."

The offer is currently being piloted on ecommerce site TotalPlay and Mercadolibre with the Nokia C21, the Nokia C20, the Nokia C30 and the Nokia G21. The sales kit bundle includes a Konic SIM, with free unlimited domestic data, valid for 4 months. After the expiry of the 4 months free usage period, the customer can log onto www.konic.life and recharge the balance from a set of attractive plans.

Konic is powered by Plintron which has launched multiple OMVs in Mexico market on its MVNA platform. Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-founder, Plintron said, "Plintron is committed to support such innovative bundled propositions as part of its mission to catalyse the growth of the Mexican OMV market."

Plintron looks forward to support such initiatives in the future to help accelerate the growth of the currently 9.2 million Mexican OMV subscriber market.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31+ countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including 'MVNE of the Year' at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

