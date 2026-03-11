Anzeige
11.03.2026
Newgen Software and G-ABLE Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Transformation Across APAC

BANGKOK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-first low-code unified digital transformation platform, announced a strategic partnership with the G-ABLE Group following a joint engagement with a key client in Thailand. This collaboration brings together the power of NewgenONE, an AI-first digital transformation platform, with G-ABLE's deep regional expertise and strong market presence, reflecting a shared commitment to enabling meaningful digital transformation for enterprises across Asia-Pacific.

Newgen Software (PRNewsfoto/Newgen Software Technologies Ltd)

The partnership focuses on supporting banks and insurance providers across APAC as they modernize operations, respond to evolving regulatory requirements, and improve customer-centricity. Financial institutions across the region continue to balance legacy environments with increasing demands for speed, transparency, and resilience, making platform-led transformation a strategic priority.

"Digital transformation in the financial sector requires more than technology deployment. It demands deep integration, regulatory alignment, and operational redesign. With decades of experience supporting leading enterprises across the region, G-Able brings the implementation strength and industry insight needed to translate Newgen's platform capabilities into sustainable transformation. This collaboration enables financial institutions to move from fragmented digitization toward resilient, intelligent operating models," said U-Krit Wongsarawit, Chief Operations Officer at G-ABLE in Thailand.

Newgen's platform capabilities are reinforced by independent industry recognition. Newgen is a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Content Platforms, Q1 2025, highlighting the strength of its contextual content services and suitability for regulated, content-intensive environments such as banking and insurance.

Pramod Kumar, Head of APAC Business, Newgen Software, said, "Financial institutions across APAC are reimagining their operating models amid rapid digitalization, rising customer expectations, and evolving regulations. With over 75 years of experience across ASEAN, Newgen combines deep regional expertise and a cloud-native, AI-first low code platform with G-ABLE's regional strength to help banks and insurers modernize at speed and scale."

Together, Newgen Software and G-ABLE Group aim to support financial institutions across APAC in strengthening operational efficiency, improving governance, and delivering consistent digital experiences at scale.

About G-ABLE Group

G-ABLE Group is a leading digital solutions provider headquartered in Thailand, delivering end-to-end services across digital transformation, system integration, cloud, data, and enterprise platforms. With a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, G-ABLE partners with enterprises to modernise operations and enable sustainable business outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.g-able.com/

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, customer engagement, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/5856773/Newgen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newgen-software-and-g-able-group-announce-strategic-partnership-to-advance-digital-transformation-across-apac-302710171.html

