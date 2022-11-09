Anzeige
14 Mal „Strong Buy": Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen" Marke
Dow Jones News
09.11.2022 | 15:19
OTAQ Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Nov-2022 / 13:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces the following share purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company ("PDMR") through their participation in the recent Open Offer and Placings as previously disclosed. 

Name     Title      Number of Shares Share Holding post  Percentage Share Holding  Number of Warrants post 
               Acquired     transaction     post transaction      transaction 
Philip Newby Chief Executive 500,000     1,375,820      1.08%            125,000 
       Officer 
Alex Hambro  Non-Executive  375,000     687,273       0.54%            93,750 
       Chairman 
George Watt  Non-Executive  393,728     604,638       0.47%            98,432 
       Director 
Sarah Stoten Non-Executive  625,000     993,648       0.78%            156,250 
       Director

Enquiries 

OTAQ plc                        +44 (0)1524 748028 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Adviser & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
Russell Cook / Nicholas Chambers 
 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR              +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or OTAQ@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome                07971221972 or 07748325236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name                          1. Philip Newby 
a)                                  2. Alex Hambro 
                                   3. George Watt 
                                   4. Sarah Stoten 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                                   1. Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
 
                                   2. Non-Executive Chairman and PDMR 
       Position/status 
a)                                  3. Non-Executive Director and PDMR 
 
                                   4. Non-Executive Director and PDMR 
 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                   Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                   OTAQ plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                   Ordinary shares of 1 penny each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
 
                                   ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                   Purchase of ordinary shares 
 
 
 
                                   Price           Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                 1. 4p 500,000 
c)                                  2. 4p 
                                   3. 4p 375,000 
                                   4. 4p 
                                                393,728 
 
                                                625,000

Aggregated information

d)

e) Date of the transaction

09 November 2022

f) Place of the transaction

AQSE 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name                     1. Philip Newby 
a)                             2. Alex Hambro 
                              3. George Watt 
                              4. Sarah Stoten 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                              1. Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
       Position/status                2. Non-Executive Chairman and PDMR 
a)                             3. Non-Executive Director and PDMR 
                              4. Non-Executive Director and PDMR 
 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                              Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                              OTAQ plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                              213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
 
                              n/a 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                             Grant of warrants connected to purchase of shares in Open 
                              Offer and Share Placing 
 
 
 
                              Exercise Price 
                                      Volume(s) 
                              1. 12p 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                    125,000 
c)                             2. 12p 
                                      93,750 
                              3. 12p 
                                      98,432 
                              4. 12p 
                                      156,250

Aggregated information

d)

e) Date of the transaction

09 November 2022

f) Place of the transaction

AQSE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 199994 
EQS News ID:  1483435 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2022 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
