OTAQ Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces the following share purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company ("PDMR") through their participation in the recent Open Offer and Placings as previously disclosed.

Name Title Number of Shares Share Holding post Percentage Share Holding Number of Warrants post Acquired transaction post transaction transaction Philip Newby Chief Executive 500,000 1,375,820 1.08% 125,000 Officer Alex Hambro Non-Executive 375,000 687,273 0.54% 93,750 Chairman George Watt Non-Executive 393,728 604,638 0.47% 98,432 Director Sarah Stoten Non-Executive 625,000 993,648 0.78% 156,250 Director

OTAQ plc +44 (0)1524 748028 Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Adviser & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Russell Cook / Nicholas Chambers Walbrook PR Limited - PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or OTAQ@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper / Nick Rome 07971221972 or 07748325236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name 1. Philip Newby a) 2. Alex Hambro 3. George Watt 4. Sarah Stoten 2 Reason for the notification 1. Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 2. Non-Executive Chairman and PDMR Position/status a) 3. Non-Executive Director and PDMR 4. Non-Executive Director and PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name OTAQ plc b) LEI 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 1 penny each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 Nature of the transaction b) Purchase of ordinary shares Price Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 4p 500,000 c) 2. 4p 3. 4p 375,000 4. 4p 393,728 625,000

e) Date of the transaction

09 November 2022

f) Place of the transaction

AQSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name 1. Philip Newby a) 2. Alex Hambro 3. George Watt 4. Sarah Stoten 2 Reason for the notification 1. Chief Executive Officer and PDMR Position/status 2. Non-Executive Chairman and PDMR a) 3. Non-Executive Director and PDMR 4. Non-Executive Director and PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name OTAQ plc b) LEI 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code n/a Nature of the transaction b) Grant of warrants connected to purchase of shares in Open Offer and Share Placing Exercise Price Volume(s) 1. 12p Price(s) and volume(s) 125,000 c) 2. 12p 93,750 3. 12p 98,432 4. 12p 156,250

e) Date of the transaction

09 November 2022

f) Place of the transaction

AQSE

