Hughes & Coleman: Driver Fatigue and Speeding Are Major Causes of Big Truck Wrecks, Leading to Fatalities and Serious Injuries to Motorists on the Roads

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has recovered over $1 billion for clients in Kentucky and Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / With big trucks carrying most of our nation's cargo across roadways, more trucks are on the road than ever before. In fact, according to the American Trucker Association, America's truckers carried 11.84 billion tons of freight in 2019, which has only continued to increase over the years. With more big trucks on the road, there is a greater chance for wrecks with serious injuries and fatalities caused by driver error and neglect, such as fatigue and speeding.

In a Large Truck Crash Causation Study done by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which examined the reasons for serious crashes involving big trucks, results show that although crashes are complex events, speeding, fatigue, and loss of control of the vehicle were significant contributors in the sample crashes reviewed. In fact, according to a national estimate, out of 141,000 large truck wrecks resulting in fatalities and injuries, 13% of those wrecks were due to driver fatigue, and 23% were due to the speeding.

These statistics are high and alarming, as it leaves many responsible passenger vehicle drivers at risk out on the road. Being involved in a big truck wreck that causes injury can affect the driver, passengers, and even their loved ones. While the thought is scary, the logistics can be even more frightening due to the complex legal and insurance teams who back big truck companies. Oftentimes, controlling revenue losses and protecting safety records is a goal for big trucking companies, and they will stop at nothing to support themselves, even if their drivers are at fault. Watch Truck Drivers Forced To Make Their Final Destination Too Quickly from Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers to learn more about how big trucking companies often try to save money by forcing big truck drivers to make it to their final destination faster than they should.

Additionally, with driver shortages rampant, some trucking companies may find it easier to employ big truck drivers who aren't properly trained for the job to support their company and turn a profit. This action can have devastating consequences for you and your family. Hiring an experienced truck accident lawyer who helps injured big truck accident victims for a living is essential to receiving justice.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has extensive experience helping clients navigate these big truck conglomerates, so clients receive the most money possible after being injured in a big truck wreck. Should you be involved in a wreck with a big truck, and you suspect it is due to driver negligence, report the accident immediately to the police, make your insurance agent aware, and carefully review your policy to understand your coverage. If you or someone you love has been involved in such an accident, the truck accident lawyers at Hughes & Coleman can help you get the justice and financial compensation you deserve. We firmly believe that negligent truck drivers and trucking companies should be held liable for their actions. Our legal team has the experience, skills, and resources necessary to handle complex truck accident cases, and we have the results to prove it. For a free case consultation, call Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team can help organize important information such as medical bills, handle settlement negotiations, and deal with the sophisticated legal and insurance companies that work with big truck companies. Additionally, Hughes & Coleman truck accident lawyers can ensure that all evidence is preserved by the trucking company following the wreck. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), a motor carrier must retain driver logs for six months. An experienced truck accident attorney can ensure the trucking company does not conduct delay tactics in order to legally dispose of these records that can be used as evidence against them in a truck accident case. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team will ensure the client is taken care of, so recovery and compensation can be the sole focus. Call an injury lawyer immediately following a big truck wreck to achieve the best case results possible and the rightful compensation. Call Hughes and Coleman, 800-800-4600.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

To learn more about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/louisville-truck-accident-lawyers/. For more information on how the team can assist when legal action is necessary, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher, Brand Development Director

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723794/Driver-Fatigue-and-Speeding-Are-Major-Causes-of-Big-Truck-Wrecks-Leading-to-Fatalities-and-Serious-Injuries-to-Motorists-on-the-Roads