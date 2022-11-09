Announcing the Release of Got Dibs: A Revolutionary Reservation Tool for Automotive Dealerships

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Donovan Martech, Inc. proudly announces the release of Got Dibs, an online reservation and partial-payment system for high-ticket retail that integrates with any website. This solution is now available to automotive dealerships nationwide. With Got Dibs, a customer has the ability to leave a deposit or partial payment with their credit card on a specific piece of inventory and have the inventory show as "pending deposit", a revolutionary idea which solves many dilemmas in today's environment.

Online car shopping is currently causing hardships for both the customer and dealer. One big drawback that customers often face is finding that the vehicle they want has been sold before they arrive at the dealership. Conversely, customer lawsuits have been filed against dealerships around the country for not safeguarding consumer credit card data properly. Got Dibs solves both of these issues seamlessly, creates a better user experience for the customer and gives the dealerships' sales managers and accounting personnel beautiful dashboards to view Got Dibs customers (pending deals).

"The great thing about talking with customers and dealerships from all over the country is the ability to identify trends and potentially catastrophic problems. Consumer data protection is a problem today; vehicle deposits and partial payments are also problems and we have the solution: Got-Dibs.com" Robert Donovan, Founder/Visionary, Donovan Martech, Inc.

The automotive version of Got Dibs seamlessly integrates into any dealer's website as a button on the Search Results Pages (SRPs) and Vehicle Details Pages (VDPs.) The Got Dibs button gives the consumer the option to reserve a vehicle of their choice and gives the dealer the choice to set the amount of the deposit required and how long their dealership will hold for.

Got Dibs has passed alpha and beta testing with current DOM360 clients; DOM360 is another subsidiary of Donovan Martech, Inc. specializing in digital marketing for car dealerships. Got Dibs creates a better, more seamless online experience for customers - evolving the car buying process all together. Got Dibs subscriptions are currently $499 per month, but this introductory pricing is limited. For more information, please visit www.got-dibs.com.

"It is exciting to go to market with customer-facing software that truly solves issues for the customer and dealer alike. In a sense, it's a win-win-win for all of us involved, and that does not happen all the time." Kris Knopf, Chief Operating Officer, Donovan Martech, Inc.

About Got Dibs

Got-Dibs is a subscription-based application provided and licensed by Donovan Martech LLC. The product is focused on a seamless customer experience for reservations and partial payments, all the while providing its clients with a secure FTC-compliant capture system. Founded by Robert Donovan in 2022, Got Dibs is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

