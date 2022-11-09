The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 08 November 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 08 November 2022 93.62p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 91.62p per ordinary share







09 November 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45